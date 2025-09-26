The future of decentralized systems incorporates the concept of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. On-chain AI facilitates safe, transparent activities throughout networks, revolutionizing areas such as finance and data administration. Lyno AI is a step forward in this direction with its dedicated arbitrage platform. $LYNO: AI Arbitrage on 15+ Chains Puts Wall Street Power in […] The post The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The future of decentralized systems incorporates the concept of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. On-chain AI facilitates safe, transparent activities throughout networks, revolutionizing areas such as finance and data administration. Lyno AI is a step forward in this direction with its dedicated arbitrage platform. $LYNO: AI Arbitrage on 15+ Chains Puts Wall Street Power in […] The post The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 16:08
The future of decentralized systems incorporates the concept of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. On-chain AI facilitates safe, transparent activities throughout networks, revolutionizing areas such as finance and data administration. Lyno AI is a step forward in this direction with its dedicated arbitrage platform.

$LYNO: AI Arbitrage on 15+ Chains Puts Wall Street Power in Retail Hands

Lyno AI offers the future of AI-assisted cross-chain arbitrage. It also even the playing field of retail investors with its trading algorithms, which scan 15+ blockchains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, or Optimism. This single infrastructure links liquidity pools and this allows automated trades which would normally be controlled by institutions.

$LYNO’s AI Engine Strikes in Milliseconds — Cyberscope Audited & Built for 100x Growth

The AI decision engine of Lyno AI locates opportunities within milliseconds with the help of neural networks and oracle integrations, such as Chainlink. It involves sophisticated risk management such as slippage management and optimal gas management in order to execute it seamlessly. Cyberscope audited smart contracts provide multi-layered protection on all transactions.

$LYNO Holders Earn 30% & Burn Supply — Governance + Passive AI Profits

The holders of LYNO tokens are involved in the community governance where they vote on upgrades and fee structures. Staking 30% of protocol fees, 30% of which are given out to a buy-and-burn program, enables access to priority AI bots. This kind of structure encourages passive earnings and decreases the number of tokens.

$LYNO Early Bird at $0.05: $100K Giveaway + 1400% Growth Forecast in $42B AI Boom — Don’t Miss the Next XRP Moment

The presale of Lyno AI is in the Early Bird phase that costs 0.050 per token with the next phase being 0.055. It has sold 778,843 tokens, with a current fund of $38,942 of a possible end goal of 0.100. Purchasers above 100 dollars can get Lyno AI Giveaway, which provides an opportunity to win 100K tokens to be shared between 10 investors.

In 2025, on-chain AI will hit a boom of warp speed in the $42B industry with a 131% growth in 2024 boom of new sector-wide assets, with Lyno AI progressing through its transparent analytics layer, which automatically distributes profits, unlike the subnet silos of Bittensor. Neural networks automatically re-balance the portfolio between Optimism and Base, and staking in $LYNO gives the retailer the priority of access to both services. 

The most reliable analysts, who predicted with accuracy the 100K mark of the price of Bitcoin by December, 2024, project that by the middle of 2026, the first to reach a 1400 percent increase would be the Lyno, giving the world users the power to trade intelligence transactions without an intermediary. Those who missed the XRP explosion now have Lyno AI, and analysts estimate up to 1400 percent of profits taking a secure spot in the presale ahead of the price soaring.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

