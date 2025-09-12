The giant whale qianbaidu.eth began selling HYPE to take profits, and is expected to make $3.45 million.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale qianbaidu.eth has begun selling HYPE to lock in profits. On the 8th, he spent 20.57 million USDC to buy 431,000 HYPE at a price of 47.7. Two hours ago, he began selling these HYPE positions at $56 to lock in profits. He is expected to make a profit of $3.45 million (+16%) on this HYPE investment.

