The giant whale qianbaidu.eth purchased $3.94 million worth of HYPE tokens

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to Onchain Lens data, the whale wallet "qianbaidu.eth" deposited $5.72 million into the Hyperliquid platform five months later and purchased 81,572.11 HYPE tokens for $3.94 million. The wallet currently holds $1.787 million in USDC and has placed an order to buy HYPE at $48.2.

