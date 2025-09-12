The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers Win Over The Washington Commanders

Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft (85) had a tremendous night in the Packers’ 27-18 win over Washington Thursday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

When the NFL schedule was released in mid-May, many in Packer Nation were excited — and extremely nervous — about the first two games.

Green Bay opened at home with Detroit, which went 15-2 a year ago and won a second straight NFC North title. The Packers then drew a home date with Washington, which played in the NFC Championship Game last season.

Needless to say, there was cause for concern.

Two games in, though, the Packers have passed both tests with flying colors.

Green Bay made a major statement with a 27-13 win over Detroit on Sept. 7. The Packers followed that with a dominant 27-18 victory over Washington on Thursday night.

Green Bay improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2020. The Commanders slipped to 1-1.

Here’s the ‘Good, Bad and Ugly’ from Green Bay’s win.

THE GOOD

KRAFT SHINES: Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft had six catches for 124 yards and should be considered among the top tight ends in football.

Kraft had a 57-yard reception on the Packers’ first scoring drive where he ran vertical and was left uncovered. Kraft had an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that extended Green Bay’s lead to 24-10.

Kraft’s most impressive play, though, might have been a 17-yard reception in the right flat midway through the second quarter. Kraft caught the ball just 5 yards downfield and safety Will Harris had a chance to make an immediate tackle. But Kraft ran Harris over, rumbled to the 7-yard line and two plays later Josh Jacobs had a 2-yard TD run.

DOMINANT DEFENSE: Washington ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring last year with 28.5 points per game and seventh in total offense (369.6). Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was also the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after a brilliant first season.

Green Bay made the Commanders look pedestrian, though, much of the night, holding them to the fewest points of the Daniels-era.

Washington finished with just 230 total yards, averaged only 3.9 yards per play and went 5-of-16 on third downs.

Green Bay’s Rashan Gary and Devonte Wyatt both had sacks, while Micah Parsons and Edgerrin Cooper shared a sack. The Packers added three tackles for loss and kept Daniels pinned in the pocket all night, limiting him to just 17 rushing yards on seven carries (2.4)

TREMENDOUS TD DRIVES: Green Bay had two lengthy, highly-impressive touchdown drives in the first half that helped it build a 14-3 halftime lead.

The first was a 7-play, 96-yard first quarter drive that included a 57-yard pass to tight end Tucker Kraft. That march was capped by a 5-yard TD pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs.

The second was a 10-play, 92-yard second quarter drive highlighted by a 37-yard pass to Malik Heath. That march was capped by a 2-yard Josh Jacobs touchdown run.

FANTASTIC FIRST HALF: The Packers held a 274-82 advantage in total yards in the first half and a 13-4 edge in first downs. Green Bay averaged 8.1 yards per play vs. just 3.3 for Washington, and had the ball for 17 minutes, 50 seconds, while the Commanders had it for just 12:10.

With numbers like that, it felt like Green Bay’s lead should have been greater than 14-3.

HONORING CHARLIE: The Packers held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, a political activist, author, and media personality who was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley State Wednesday. The New York Yankees also had a moment of silence for Kirk on Wednesday.

THIS AND THAT: Jordan Love, who has talked about wanting to use his legs more in 2025, had a 14-yard run on third-and-9 to the Commanders’ 5-yard line in the first quarter. One play later, Love hit Romeo Doubs with a 5-yard touchdown pass. … Matt LaFleur, who was 2-of-13 on his last 15 challenges, got one right. LaFleur challenged a 37-yard pass to Malik Heath that was initially ruled incomplete. Reviews showed Heath got both feet down inbounds, though, and the Packers got a huge win. … Cornerback Keisean Nixon had a huge night with five passes defensed.

THE BAD

WHIFF: Green Bay’s defense dominated for three-plus quarters. But on just the third play of the fourth quarter, veteran tight end Zach Ertz turned a short pass in the flat into a 20-yard TD.

Ertz, who will turn 35 on Nov. 10, made linebacker Quay Walker whiff with a nifty cutback move. Ertz then rumbled to the left pylon for with a score that pulled Washington within 17-10.

FROM THE INFIRMARY: The Packers played without right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin). Jordan Morgan started at left guard and went the distance, while Anthony Belton and Darian Kennard alternated at right tackle.

Wideout Jayden Reed then suffered a right shoulder injury on the Packers’ opening possession and didn’t return.

THIS AND THAT: Rookie Anthony Belton, playing right tackle for an injured Zach Tom, had a holding penalty that negated a 39-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed. … Rashan Gary whiffed on a potential fourth quarter sack where he ran a stunt and had quarterback Jayden Daniels dead to rights. … The Packers had 10 penalties for 77 yards.

THE UGLY

FAR FROM SPECIAL: Green Bay’s special teams have been a problem for the better part of two decades and struggled mightily Thursday night.

The Packers gave up a 50-yard kickoff return to Deebo Samuel and a 24-yard punt return to Jaylin Lane.

Kicker Brandon McManus — who made 20-of-21 field goal attempts a year ago — missed a 48-yarder on the final play of the first half. McManus did atone with a 55-yard field goal with 6:42 left in the game that pushed Green Bay’s lead to 27-10.

Packers rookie Matthew Golden caught a punt at the 4-yard line instead of letting it land with hopes it would go into the endzone. Golden was immediately tackled for no gain. On Washington’s next punt, Keisean Nixon replaced Golden as Green Bay’s returner.

And Green Bay’s Kamal Hadden had a holding penalty on a punt return.

In all, it was a forgettable night for the Green Bay’s special teams units.