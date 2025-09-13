The Grand Finale’ Start Streaming On Peacock And Digital?

The time has come to bid farewell to Downton Abbey. The beloved franchise is coming to a close with Downton Abbey: A New Era, now playing in theaters. Wondering when you can watch the movie from the comfort of your home? Read on for the estimated streaming release timeline on Peacock and digital.

Writer/creator Julian Fellowes and director Simon Curtis return to helm Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the direct sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) and the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise. The original PBS period drama ran for six seasons, comprising of 52 episodes and five Christmas specials.

The Grand Finale focuses on the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. “When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace,” the synopsis reads. “The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.”

When Curtis was asked by Focus Features what he hoped audiences would take away from the film, he responded:

Fellowes added, “Someone said, ‘Change is inevitable if things are to stay the same.’ I think that is the lesson of this film. You know that the family is going to be OK. They’re all going to go on living their lives as long as they accept change with reasonably good grace.”

Critics and Downton Abbey fans have embraced the film with glowing reviews. The movie currently holds an impressive 89% critics score and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter praised the title as “an elegant farewell,” while The Independent‘s Clarisse Loughrey described it as “about as graceful and fitting an endnote as you could hope for.”

How To Watch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Right Now

Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale (2025)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiered exclusively in theaters on Friday, Sept. 12. Currently, you can only watch the Downton Abbey movie on the big screen. Check your local cinemas for specific showtimes.

When Will Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Be Streaming On Peacock?

Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale (2025)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is distributed by Focus Features, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures under NBCUniversal. This means the film will eventually be available to stream on Peacock.

Fans can expect Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to arrive on Peacock approximately three to four months after its theatrical release — likely in December 2025 or January 2026. For comparison, Focus Features’ Nosferatu began streaming on Peacock 58 days after its theatrical debut. The studio’s Oscar-winning film Conclave had an even shorter timeline, arriving on Peacock just 49 days after its theatrical release.

When Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives on Peacock, you’ll need a subscription to watch the film. Peacock offers a Premium Monthly plan at $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually) and a Premium Plus plan (ad-free) for $13.99 per month ($139.99 annually). First-time users can also take advantage of the site’s seven-day free trial.

When Will Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Be Streaming On Digital?

4226_D006_00328_R (L to R) Raquel Cassidy stars as Miss Baxter, Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley, Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes, Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, Brendan Coyle as Mr. Bates and Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates in DOWNTON ABBEY: The Grand Finale, a Focus Features release. Credit: Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

If you don’t want to wait for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to arrive on Peacock, you have another option to watch the film sooner. Viewers will be able to rent or purchase the film on video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango at Home.

Studios typically release movies digitally 45 to 65 days after their theatrical premiere. Based on this timeline, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale could become available on digital streaming services as early as October 27, 2025.

Digital purchase prices range from $19.99 to $29.99, while rentals are typically between $14.99 and $24.99 for a 48-hour viewing period. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will also be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD shortly after its digital debut.

Stay tuned for more details once Universal Pictures makes an official announcement.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is playing in theaters. Watch the official trailer below.

