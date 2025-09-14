The Graph vs. the Gatekeepers: Can Decentralized Indexing Save Web3?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 12:35
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012138-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018637+12.62%

Blockchain indexing is a crucial process that makes decentralized application (dApp) data accessible and usable. Despite The Graph’s success, challenges remain, particularly with data portability and fragmentation across different blockchains. Blockchain Indexing: Making DApp Data Usable The rise of decentralized applications (dApps) has unlocked a new paradigm for how we interact with technology. However, building […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-graph-vs-the-gatekeepers-can-decentralized-indexing-save-web3/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date

The post ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Witcher Season 4 Credit: Netflix Netflix dropped the first trailer for fantasy series The Witcher’s fourth season Saturday evening. This is our first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia actually in action. We’ve seen plenty of set photos, but now we get to watch the new monster hunter actually fight a monster – specifically, a wraith. It sounds like Season 3 will once again follow our heroes on separate journeys. The logline reads: “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.” Here’s the trailer: Netflix also announced that all eight episodes of Season 4 will drop on October 30th, just in time for Halloween. Toss a coin to your Witcher costume designers. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” previous Witcher star, Henry Cavill, posted to his Instagram account back in 2022 prior to the third season’s release. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.” This was followed by one of the weirdest marketing campaigns I’ve ever seen for a TV show, with Netflix putting up billboards that said “He’s Still Geralt” as advertisements for Season 3, which was split into two parts. To make matters worse, one of the show’s producers blamed American viewers for the dumbing down of the show’s script. Cavill has big shoes to fill. He was not only the perfect…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004012-4.54%
GET
GET$0.008415--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01864+12.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 11:46
Share
Bulls Are On The Move: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Be Millionaire Makers for Early Traders

Bulls Are On The Move: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Be Millionaire Makers for Early Traders

What if the next meme coin millionaire is just one click away? The crypto world thrives on timing, and the right move at the right moment has changed lives overnight. In 2025, the search for high-potential projects is heating up, and investors are zeroing in on coins with viral energy, strong communities, and the ability […]
Movement
MOVE$0.132+0.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BULLS
BULLS$839.59+12.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 11:45
Share
Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!

Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!

With an ETF on the way, DOGE is proving that irony has a price... and people will pay it.
DOGE
DOGE$0.28824+1.74%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02208-3.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002727-1.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date

Bulls Are On The Move: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Be Millionaire Makers for Early Traders

Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network

Taizhou cracked a "high-interest financial management" fraud case that used "U-coin" as a medium to transfer stolen money, with the amount involved reaching more than 6 million yuan.