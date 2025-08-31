The hacker who stole $81.5 million again transferred 4,320 ETH via Tornado Cash

PANews reported on August 31st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a year later, the hacker who stole $81.5 million from Orbit Chain in early 2024 has again transferred 4,320 ETH ($18.81 million) via Tornado Cash. The hacker purchased most of the stolen assets at $2,301 and stored them in ETH. The price of ETH has now doubled since then. Therefore, while the hacker has already laundered 17,242 ETH ($66.35 million) via Tornado Cash, the remaining assets are still worth $61.6 million. This represents a $46.5 million increase from the original $81.5 million stolen. The hacker's address currently holds 9,511 ETH ($41.6 million) and 20 million DAI.