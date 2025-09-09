The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4 (9/8/2025)

How are you, hacker?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Macedonia's Independence Day in 1991, Nissan's European Expansion in 1986, Osiris-Rex Asteroid Mission in 2016, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4 to TensorFlow Estimators Are Deprecated—Here’s How (and Why) to Migrate, let’s dive right in.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Another Insane Week... Read More.

Why Chain-of-Thought Prompts Are the Key to Smarter AI Agents

By @theelvace [ 2 Min read ] In this article, we look at the chain of thought prompting technique and how it is key to shaping smarter AI Agents. Read More.

TensorFlow Estimators Are Deprecated—Here’s How (and Why) to Migrate

By @tensorflow [ 27 Min read ] TensorFlow 2.16 drops Estimators. Learn what’s changing, why it matters, and how to migrate your models to Keras or tf.distribute. Read More.

