The HackerNoon Newsletter: My Experience With KCDC 2025: Is It Worth Going to? (8/23/2025)

From 16 Failure Modes of RAG and LLM Agents and How to Fix Them With a Semantic Firewall to My Experience With KCDC 2025: Is It Worth Going to?
By @Go [ 7 Min read ] By including structured logging in the standard library, we can provide a common framework that all the other structured logging packages can share. Read More.
By @nfrankel [ 5 Min read ] This week, I was privileged to speak at DevOps Days Kansas City. The event was co-located with and part of KCDC. It was my first edition for both. Read More.
By @PSBigBig [ 6 Min read ] A practical AI Problem Map: 16 failure modes in RAG and LLM agents with minimal repros and fixes via a model-agnostic semantic firewall (WFGY). Read More.
