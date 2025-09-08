The HackerNoon Newsletter: The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 (9/7/2025)

How are you, hacker?

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 7, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin Tender in 2021, iPod Nano Unveiled in 2005, NASA launched the STS-69 in 1995, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality to Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing , let’s dive right in.

The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0

By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More.

Building a CBIR Benchmark with TotalSegmentator and FAISS

By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Exploring FAISS, HNSW, and ANN methods for fast, metadata-free image retrieval using the TotalSegmentator medical dataset. Read More.

Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding

By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More.

🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math

By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More.

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More.

From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality

By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More.

Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me

By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More.

How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges Library of Babel

By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the glorified autocomplete take. Read More.

🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️

ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME

We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️