The HackerNoon Newsletter: The One Question I Ask Before Investing in Any AI Company (8/22/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/23 00:02
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+10.30%

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 22, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer User Group Was Founded in 1955, First Person to Enter Space Twice in 1963, Masatoshi Shima Birthday in 1943, and we present you with these top quality stories. From How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder to One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI, let’s dive right in.

One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI


By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 5 Min read ] What happens when you put ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok through the Big Five personality test? Spoiler: they’re eager, brown-nosing, and unhinged. Read More.

The One Question I Ask Before Investing in Any AI Company


By @hacker90235211 [ 4 Min read ] Before you start an AI company or invest in one, always imagine a moment when the AI component is available to everyone tomorrow for free. Read More.

From the Big Bang to Superintelligence: A Story of Inevitability


By @3l4d [ 6 Min read ] An essay on how the second law of thermodynamics shape the long arc from the Big Bang to AGI, suggesting superintelligence as a physical inevitability. Read More.

How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder


By @johnwrites [ 4 Min read ] Discover how SocialFi crowdfunding platforms like SeedList are disrupting traditional VC funding in crypto. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0769+7.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02198+0.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Share
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001974+7.92%
Propy
PRO$0.7467+3.33%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1428+6.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02198+0.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals