The ‘Hamilton’ Movie Sing-Along Controversy, Explained

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 17: Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson attend “Hamilton” Opening Night at The Public Theater on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) WireImage

The Hamilton movie is in theaters to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Broadway hit, but the film immediately sparked a conflict between viewers.

Some fans attended Hamilton screenings fully anticipating an interactive sing-along experience, much to the dismay of others expecting silent, standard movie theater etiquette.

Why Were Viewers Singing Along To ‘Hamilton’?

Many fans were under the impression that the movie was a sing-along event due to a pre-show video played before some screenings of the film, which sees original Hamilton cast members telling audiences to “sing along.”

A clip of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda telling fans to “turn up” was also interpreted as permission to let loose and sing in the theater.

However, the Hamilton screenings are not officially marketed as sing-along events, so viewers expecting a regular cinema experience found the audience participation incredibly annoying, and posted their complaints on social media.

Several TikTokers posted clips from inside the theater, recording drama that arose over the clashing expectations.

One fan posted about their experience on Reddit, complaining that some audience members were “whisper singing,” and that others “literally spoke over every single line as if they had a copy of the script or something. I would not wish this on my enemies.”

Singers had their complaints too—on TikTok, a fan posted a video lamenting the fact that they were the only ones singing, and said that they walked out of the film after realizing that no one else was going to join in.

The clash seems to be a simple case of miscommunication, with the film presented as a standard screening, but assumed by many viewers to be a sing-along.

This isn’t the first time enthusiastic fans have been asked to keep it down by cinemagoers—Wicked fans were notorious for singing along with Defying Gravity, to the point where AMC asked audiences to “refrain from singing during the show.”

Cynthia Ervio, who plays the Wicked Witch Elphaba, was more encouraging, telling fans “If you come the first time and you sing through, sing through. But come a second time and let us sing to you.”

The film adaptation of Wicked soon offered sing-along screenings for fans who like to make their voice heard.

It’s not uncommon for beloved musicals to return to theaters for dedicated sing-along screenings, where the lyrics appear on-screen and the audience is fully expected to belt out the hits with the cast members.

Sing-alongs can attract viewers who might have otherwise stayed at home—Netflix’s animated smash hit, KPop Demon Hunters, pulled in $18 million over a single weekend thanks to a special sing-along theatrical screening.

Some fandoms, especially those made up of theater kids, prefer to turn movie-going into a more participatory experience.

Sometimes it can get somewhat ritualistic, like throwing spoons during screenings of The Room, or dancing during a showing of The Rocky Horror Show.

Think of the chaos that erupted during screenings of The Minecraft Movie, with enthusiastic viewers shouting “Chicken Jockey” and throwing popcorn, having been prepped to misbehave due to TikTok memes.

Special participatory screenings for The Minecraft Movie soon popped up, due to audience behavior.

Surely, Hamilton needs an official sing-along release, so fans can let loose and be “Satisfied.”

MORE FROM FORBES

ForbesHow ‘Wicked’ Connects To ‘The Wizard Of Oz’Forbes‘Wicked’—Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Holding Space’ Meme, ExplainedForbesThe Twist Ending Of ‘Weapons,’ ExplainedForbesIt’s The End Of An Era For YouTube’s ‘Lofi Girl’