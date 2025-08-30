The Immigrant Workers Who Power Our Food System Face Growing Threats

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:09
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.75-4.54%
MemeCore
M$0.50122+19.98%
Threshold
T$0.01581-3.47%
U
U$0.01469+63.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.242-3.61%

Farm workers labor in the fields south of Bakersfield, in Kern County, California’s breadbasket, on April 9, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The hard-working folks who power our food and agriculture systems—as farmers, food packers, processors, hospitality workers, and more—often don’t get the credit, fair payment, nor societal support they deserve.

And this is no accident, especially when these food system workers are immigrants, whether undocumented or documented.

Under the Trump-Vance Administration in the United States, work permits for more than 530,000 immigrants, including hundreds of thousands within the food system, are being terminated. Those people are now facing deportation. For some, a work permit in the U.S. is their escape from humanitarian crises or persecution.

And even when undocumented immigrants remain in the U.S., they’re being demonized in rhetoric and policy here. In July, the Trump-Vance Administration announced they would cut undocumented folks’ access to basic healthcare services at clinics that receive federal funding. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump told a TV news show, in talking about immigrants who work in the food system, that “these people do it naturally.” Comments and actions like these are, frankly, dehumanizing and racist.

Many people consider farm work to be labor that anyone could do, but “that is not true,” says Teresa Romero of United Farm Workers. “Farm workers are professional. They understand what needs to be done, when it needs to be done, and how.”

I’m thinking about all of this as we approach Labor Day in the United States, which is Monday, September 1.

Two things are true at the same time. First, our food system would grind to a halt without our immigrant neighbors and friends who work hard to build livelihoods for their families. Immigrants, regardless of documentation status, account for more than three quarters of crop farm workers in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center via the Minnesota Reformer.

Second—and this should go without saying—when we talk about uplifting the many ways undocumented immigrants contribute to food and farming systems and highlighting how anti-immigrant policies hurt food businesses, we cannot reduce immigrants to being valuable only for their labor. People are people, wherever they were born and wherever they live.

The real conversation we need to be having is bigger than labor and food systems: It’s about our shared humanity.

So I hope we’ll all use Labor Day as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the invaluable lives of all people, across every stage in the food chain. As we’re seeing in real time, we all rely on one another to nourish ourselves and our families. As a result of these increased deportation efforts, the simple truth is that “you are now going to be left with not enough laborers in the fields to pick up and collect product as it’s coming to harvest,” says Phil Kafarakis, president of IMFA The Food Away From Home Association, which will drive up food costs and environmentally harmful food waste.

“It really has messed up our industry, and our [restaurant] owners are just really suffering because of these policies,” says Michele Corigliano, Executive Director of the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association in Utah.

Labor Day, and every day, we need to fight for positive forces like unions, fair wages, safe working conditions, and freedom to live without fear of deportation—rights that go beyond the workplace and support all people’s humanity, dignity, livelihoods, and well-being!

“Farm workers are best equipped to address the injustices they face when they have a platform from which to voice their grievances and negotiate their working conditions,” says Baldemar Velasquez, President of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee.

Let’s all find ways to not only honor the contributions immigrants make to our food system but also to step up, protect our neighbors, and advocate for community-focused policymaking that recognizes our shared humanity.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daniellenierenberg/2025/08/29/the-immigrant-workers-who-power-our-food-system-face-growing-threats/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001574-6.08%
dYdX
DYDX$0.5993-4.73%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Share
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,171.7-3.74%
Capverse
CAP$0.07049-1.10%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2721-3.78%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Share
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001201-4.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-5.74%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-2.29%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/30 00:49
Share

Trending News

More

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role