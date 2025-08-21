The Institutional “Domino Effect” That Could Send Bitcoin to $175k

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 19:47
Bitcoin
Moonveil
Altcoin
Capverse
Effect AI
Suilend
  • A 1% allocation from global retirement funds could trigger a supply shock, sending BTC to $175k
  • With less than 2M BTC on exchanges, a $600 billion inflow would cause immense price pressure
  • A new US crypto bill is expected by year-end, which could unlock institutional participation

A new analysis highlighted by crypto influencer Altcoin Daily makes a powerful case for Bitcoin’s next major rally. According to Bill Miller IV, a mere 1% allocation of the world’s $60 trillion in retirement assets into Bitcoin could increase its price by more than $30,000. 

At current levels, such inflows could drive Bitcoin to around $175,000, a gain of over 50% from today’s market.

Why a 1% Allocation Has Such a Massive Impact

The logic behind this powerful projection rests on the simple math of a supply shock. A $600 billion inflow, which is 1% of the total retirement fund pool, would not be absorbed proportionally by Bitcoin’s current $2.2 trillion market cap. 

With fewer than two million Bitcoin currently available on exchanges, this immense new demand would collide with a highly constrained supply. Altcoin Daily suggested the result would be “crazy” upward pressure, especially as long-term holders like Michael Saylor’s Strategy are unlikely to sell into the surge.

The Institutional “Domino Effect” Has Already Begun

While a market-wide 1% allocation is still hypothetical, Bitcoin is no longer absent from institutional portfolios. Respected institutions like Harvard University’s endowment and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund have already begun moving into the crypto space.

Analysts argue that these highly influential early adopters could set a powerful precedent for other fund managers, creating a “domino effect” of capital flows into Bitcoin as the asset becomes a standard part of institutional portfolios. This comes as the new SEC leadership under Chair Paul Atkins has made his pro-crypto stance clear.

The Coming Catalyst: A US Crypto Bill by Year-End

Beyond institutional inflows, Senator Cynthia Lummis recently confirmed that the long-awaited crypto market structure bill is on track to be finalized before the end of the year. 

The legislation is expected to clarify oversight of digital assets and potentially unlock further institutional participation. 

Altcoin Daily described the current period of consolidation as typical before major catalysts, likening it to price action ahead of the ETF approvals earlier in the year. 

Broader Crypto Landscape: Solana and XRP

Real-world asset tokenization on Solana has surged over 140% year-to-date, with nearly $500 million worth of tokenized stocks and assets now on-chain.

Meanwhile, XRP faced renewed pressure after the US Securities and Exchange Commission delayed decisions on several proposed XRP exchange-traded funds, with new deadlines now set for October. 

These developments showcase the volatile yet rapidly evolving landscape for digital assets as institutional adoption inches closer. For now, the possibility of even a small portion of global retirement wealth flowing into Bitcoin remains speculative.

Latest from Corporate Crypto: The Most Profitable Company in Crypto? Hyperliquid Makes $102M Per Employee

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/how-a-mere-1-shift-in-retirement-funds-could-send-bitcoin-to-175k/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
