The largest XPL long position on Hyperliquid has now made a profit of $4.15 million

PANews reported on September 25th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the largest XPL long position on Hyperliquid has realized a $4.15 million profit. Yu Jin opened a 1x long position of 17.75 million XPL (US$16.45 million) yesterday at $0.69. After the XPL opening today, the price has risen to $0.93, resulting in a $4.15 million profit on his position.

