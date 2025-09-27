The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up

People looking for opportunities in digital assets often check presales, where coins are available before major listings. These early stages can provide strong entry points when real users, technology, or strong demand are involved. What makes some presales different is not only the price stage but also the working systems and strong groups already forming around them. In today’s presale crypto list, four projects stand apart: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is built uniquely. BlockDAG is scaling with global miners and a mobile app, BEST is shaping wallet perks, SNORT is mixing meme style with trading bots, and HYPER is expanding Bitcoin through a layer-2 solution. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Proves Delivery BlockDAG is leading the presale crypto list with progress that is already visible. The project has raised over $410M, gathered 312K+ holders, and reached 3M+ users on its X1 mobile miner. These numbers show adoption at scale before the network even goes live. Instead of waiting for launch, BlockDAG (BDAG) rolled out its Awakening Testnet. This stage will set up the chain’s key framework, use account abstraction, and link miners with the blockchain through the Stratum Protocol. It also comes with explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing. The setup lets the community see how the chain performs under real activity. Hardware delivery adds another layer of proof. More than 20K X-Series miners have already been shipped to 130+ countries, with production scaling at 2,000 per week. These devices are already mining during the testnet, giving early rewards and proving that global decentralization is real. At the same time, millions of mobile users on the X1 app help secure the chain, creating a dual model of accessibility and high-power validation. With Batch 30 priced at $0.0016 for a short time, BlockDAG gives people a chance to join before demand rises further. The project is not asking for trust; it is showing proof in action. That is why BlockDAG holds the top spot in the presale crypto list for 2025. Best Wallet Token: Wallet Coin With Built-In Perks Best Wallet Token is pushing ahead as a presale tied to actual wallet utility. The Best Wallet already supports more than 60 blockchains, offering cross-chain swaps, fiat access, and DEX aggregation in one place. People holding BEST benefit from lower fees, access to other presales, and governance rights to shape updates. Plans for a “Best Card” with up to 8% cashback make the coin useful beyond basic trading. The presale has already raised nearly $16M by mid-September 2025. Prices are rising in phases, with the sale closing in December or sooner if supply runs out. Analysts suggest BEST could reach $0.063 by the end of 2025. With wallet features and presale perks together, it stays among the best crypto presales this year. Snorter: Meme Coin With Bot Power Snorter takes a different angle by pairing meme culture with a trading bot. Its Telegram bot helps users with honeypot checks, MEV protection, rug-pull alerts, and copy-trading, giving people tools in risky markets. The coin fuels the system by offering fee discounts and high staking returns. As of late September 2025, the presale crossed $4M, with prices near $0.1039. At the same time, SNORT trades on decentralized platforms at around $0.00039, with a market cap close to $390K. With 500M coins in supply and steady meme crowd interest, SNORT blends hype with actual tools. This mix gives it momentum among 2025’s notable presales. Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin With Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper brands itself as Bitcoin 2.0 by using a layer-2 model. It aims to offer faster transfers, lower fees, and smart contract access. With Solana Virtual Machine integration, it plans to bring DeFi, dApps, and bridging to Bitcoin. Users will be able to wrap and move BTC across apps while still keeping it safe on the base chain. The presale has raised between $16.2M and $16.7M, with coins priced near $0.012935. Reports show inflows as high as $300K in a single day. Rewards around 68–69% APY and audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf add trust. If Bitcoin Hyper completes its roadmap, it could give Bitcoin fresh use cases and a wider reach. That explains its strong place in current presales. Final Thoughts Presales remain a space where people search for the next big crypto move. The examples above highlight different strengths: BlockDAG proving delivery, Best Wallet Token tying into tools, Snorter joining memes with bots, and Bitcoin Hyper giving Bitcoin more features. BlockDAG stands ahead with its global miners, millions of app users, and over $410M raised. With sponsorships, confirmed exchange listings, and real adoption already visible worldwide, it combines funding, scale, and technology into one package that few presales match. Its ability to show results before full launch makes it the strongest highlight in today’s presale crypto list. For those tracking new cycles, this presale run could shape 2025’s biggest stories. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up appeared first on 36Crypto. People looking for opportunities in digital assets often check presales, where coins are available before major listings. These early stages can provide strong entry points when real users, technology, or strong demand are involved. What makes some presales different is not only the price stage but also the working systems and strong groups already forming around them. In today’s presale crypto list, four projects stand apart: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is built uniquely. BlockDAG is scaling with global miners and a mobile app, BEST is shaping wallet perks, SNORT is mixing meme style with trading bots, and HYPER is expanding Bitcoin through a layer-2 solution. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Proves Delivery BlockDAG is leading the presale crypto list with progress that is already visible. The project has raised over $410M, gathered 312K+ holders, and reached 3M+ users on its X1 mobile miner. These numbers show adoption at scale before the network even goes live. Instead of waiting for launch, BlockDAG (BDAG) rolled out its Awakening Testnet. This stage will set up the chain’s key framework, use account abstraction, and link miners with the blockchain through the Stratum Protocol. It also comes with explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing. The setup lets the community see how the chain performs under real activity. Hardware delivery adds another layer of proof. More than 20K X-Series miners have already been shipped to 130+ countries, with production scaling at 2,000 per week. These devices are already mining during the testnet, giving early rewards and proving that global decentralization is real. At the same time, millions of mobile users on the X1 app help secure the chain, creating a dual model of accessibility and high-power validation. With Batch 30 priced at $0.0016 for a short time, BlockDAG gives people a chance to join before demand rises further. The project is not asking for trust; it is showing proof in action. That is why BlockDAG holds the top spot in the presale crypto list for 2025. Best Wallet Token: Wallet Coin With Built-In Perks Best Wallet Token is pushing ahead as a presale tied to actual wallet utility. The Best Wallet already supports more than 60 blockchains, offering cross-chain swaps, fiat access, and DEX aggregation in one place. People holding BEST benefit from lower fees, access to other presales, and governance rights to shape updates. Plans for a “Best Card” with up to 8% cashback make the coin useful beyond basic trading. The presale has already raised nearly $16M by mid-September 2025. Prices are rising in phases, with the sale closing in December or sooner if supply runs out. Analysts suggest BEST could reach $0.063 by the end of 2025. With wallet features and presale perks together, it stays among the best crypto presales this year. Snorter: Meme Coin With Bot Power Snorter takes a different angle by pairing meme culture with a trading bot. Its Telegram bot helps users with honeypot checks, MEV protection, rug-pull alerts, and copy-trading, giving people tools in risky markets. The coin fuels the system by offering fee discounts and high staking returns. As of late September 2025, the presale crossed $4M, with prices near $0.1039. At the same time, SNORT trades on decentralized platforms at around $0.00039, with a market cap close to $390K. With 500M coins in supply and steady meme crowd interest, SNORT blends hype with actual tools. This mix gives it momentum among 2025’s notable presales. Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin With Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper brands itself as Bitcoin 2.0 by using a layer-2 model. It aims to offer faster transfers, lower fees, and smart contract access. With Solana Virtual Machine integration, it plans to bring DeFi, dApps, and bridging to Bitcoin. Users will be able to wrap and move BTC across apps while still keeping it safe on the base chain. The presale has raised between $16.2M and $16.7M, with coins priced near $0.012935. Reports show inflows as high as $300K in a single day. Rewards around 68–69% APY and audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf add trust. If Bitcoin Hyper completes its roadmap, it could give Bitcoin fresh use cases and a wider reach. That explains its strong place in current presales. Final Thoughts Presales remain a space where people search for the next big crypto move. The examples above highlight different strengths: BlockDAG proving delivery, Best Wallet Token tying into tools, Snorter joining memes with bots, and Bitcoin Hyper giving Bitcoin more features. BlockDAG stands ahead with its global miners, millions of app users, and over $410M raised. With sponsorships, confirmed exchange listings, and real adoption already visible worldwide, it combines funding, scale, and technology into one package that few presales match. Its ability to show results before full launch makes it the strongest highlight in today’s presale crypto list. For those tracking new cycles, this presale run could shape 2025’s biggest stories. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up appeared first on 36Crypto.