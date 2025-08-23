The Mets Need More Than Nolan McLean To Mount A 2016-Like Playoff Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 09:52
Whiterock
WHITE$0.00054+0.80%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1142+3.78%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1405-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10128-0.37%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.5824-1.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03897+2.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.013157+10.12%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 16: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets in action against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on August 16, 2025 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Mariners 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nolan McLean’s impressive big league debut last Saturday and the subsequent two wins over the Mariners and Nationals served as a reminder of how the Mets began climbing from the edge of disaster to the playoffs almost exactly nine years ago.

The defending NL champion Mets were 60-62 and 5 1/2 games out of the final wild card spot on Aug. 19, 2016 but went 27-13 thereafter — the best record in the majors — and earned the top wild card thanks to rookie pitchers Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, who provided a much-needed spark by going 9-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 15 games (14 starts).

But disheartening losses to the Nationals on Wednesday and Thursday dropped the Mets’ lead over the Reds in the race for the last wild card berth to a half-game — the same as it was last Saturday — entering McLean’s start tonight against the Braves (oh no).

The defeats also served as reminders that McLean may have to pitch twice every five days in order to provide the boost the Mets’ rotation needs — and that the former two-way star might also have to find his way into a lineup that’s growing leaner by the day.

Those are, of course, impossible solutions. But it should also be impossible to do what the Mets have done this season by following up a 45-25 start with a 22-36 mark since June 13. That’s tied with the White Sox — the White Sox! — for the fourth-worst mark in the sport and a game worse than the Rockies — the Rockies! Yup. Even the Rockies aren’t playing at a 100-loss clip over the past 10 weeks.

The Mets’ playoff odds at Baseball-Reference are down to 43.8 percent — a whopping 38.8 percent drop in the last month. Only the Rays, who are truly in an impossible situation post-Hurricane Helene, have experienced a steeper drop in the same timeframe.

Kodai Senga and Kodai Senga combined to last just 9 2/3 innings the last two days, or five outs more than David Peterson accounted for by himself on Tuesday. Peterson somehow remains the only Mets starter to pitch six innings since June 7, which means even if McLean’s debut is a sign of things to come, they’ll need someone else — perhaps Jonah Tong, who struck out nine in his Triple-A debut last Saturday, or Brandon Sproat — to help provide a boost.

The Mets are positioned to give their overworked bullpen a little more margin for error thanks to the trio of reigning NL Player of the Week Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, who are batting a combined .296 this month with 17 homers and 43 RBIs.

But the lineup grew even more top heavy this week with injuries to Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. Alvarez’s stint on the injured list forced Luis Torrens into a role where his bat tends to get exposed on an everyday basis — except Torrens is battling a left hand injury, which means Hayden Senger (a .163 hitter in his first 49 big league at-bats) is starting again tonight.

At least Nimmo (neck) and McNeil (shoulder) are day-to-day. Still, their absence resulted in Starling Marte — a forever consummate professional but also a sore-kneed 36-year-old — moving into the lineup on a daily basis and nudging the surging Mark Vientos and Brett Baty further up the order.

Any more injuries, ineffectiveness from the veteran holdovers or growing pains from Vientos and/or Baty will serve as another reminder of the second pivotal part of the 2016 playoff push: The presence of Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoenis Cespedes and Curtis Granderson, who hit a combined .295 with 30 homers and 82 RBIs over 420 at-bats after Aug. 19, when Cabrera and Cespedes each returned from the injured list.

The Mets have to hope Nimmo and McNeil are back much sooner than later and can provide a similar lift. Either way, there’s only so much McLean — a .185 hitter last season before he focused full-time on pitching — can do to help a team whose list of problems grow longer by the day.

Tonight, all McLean has to do is help the Mets avoid the worst-case scenario against the Braves, who will start recent imports Joey Wentz and Cal Quantrill as well as Bryce Elder (6.29 ERA) this weekend at Truist Park, the Mets’ third-generation house of Atlanta-based horrors. What could poss-i-bly go wrong?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jerrybeach/2025/08/22/the-mets-need-more-than-nolan-mclean-to-mount-a-2016-like-playoff-push/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00754+11.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a major shift is on the horizon. Ondo Finance (ONDO), a prominent blockchain technology firm, is making waves with its recent announcement. They are set to launch tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network, marking a significant milestone for decentralized finance (DeFi). This exciting development, shared via an update on X, confirms the launch date for these innovative assets as September 3. At the time of this publication, ONDO’s native token is trading at approximately $0.9954, showing an impressive 8.49% increase in just the past day, according to CoinMarketCap. This surge highlights the market’s positive anticipation for Ondo Finance’s move into tokenized stocks. What Exactly Are Tokenized Stocks, Anyway? You might be wondering, what are tokenized stocks? Simply put, they are digital representations of traditional company shares, existing on a blockchain like Ethereum. Think of them as blockchain-based derivatives that mirror the value and performance of real-world equities. When you own tokenized stocks, you effectively hold a token that represents a share in a company. This allows for fractional ownership, meaning you could potentially own a small piece of a high-value stock, something often difficult in traditional markets. This innovative approach blends the best of both traditional finance and the decentralized world. The Compelling Benefits of Tokenized Stocks The introduction of tokenized stocks brings several exciting advantages to the table, transforming how investors can interact with the stock market: Increased Accessibility: These digital assets can lower barriers to entry for global investors. People from various regions might access markets previously unavailable due to geographical restrictions or high minimum investment requirements. Fractional Ownership: Investors can buy fractions of expensive stocks, making high-value assets more affordable and diversified portfolios easier to build. 24/7 Trading: Unlike traditional exchanges with fixed hours, blockchain-based assets can potentially be traded around the clock, offering greater flexibility. Enhanced Transparency: Transactions are recorded on a public ledger, providing a transparent and immutable record of ownership. Faster Settlement: Blockchain technology can significantly reduce settlement times from days to mere minutes or even seconds, improving capital efficiency. Ondo Finance’s Vision: Bridging TradFi and DeFi with Tokenized Stocks Ondo Finance has established itself as a key player in bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onto the blockchain. Their decision to launch tokenized stocks on Ethereum aligns perfectly with their mission. Ethereum, being the leading smart contract platform, offers robust security and a vast ecosystem, making it an ideal choice for such an endeavor. This move signifies a deeper integration between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Ondo Finance aims to unlock liquidity and create new investment opportunities by making traditional equities available in a programmable, permissionless environment. This could attract a new wave of investors who are comfortable with digital assets but also seek exposure to established companies. What Challenges Might Tokenized Stocks Face? While the prospects are bright, the path for tokenized stocks is not without its hurdles. Key challenges include: Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory landscape for tokenized securities is still evolving globally. Different jurisdictions may have varying rules, creating complexities for issuance and trading. Liquidity: Initial liquidity for these new assets might be a concern. Building sufficient trading volume will be crucial for their widespread adoption and efficient price discovery. Custody and Security: Ensuring the secure custody of these digital assets and protecting against cyber threats remains paramount for investor confidence. Integration with Existing Systems: Seamless integration with traditional financial systems and data providers is essential for broader acceptance. Despite these challenges, the innovation driving tokenized stocks suggests a future where financial markets are more inclusive and efficient. A Glimpse into the Future: The Impact of Tokenized Stocks The launch of tokenized stocks by Ondo Finance could set a precedent for other financial institutions. As blockchain technology matures and regulatory frameworks adapt, we might see a surge in the tokenization of various assets, from real estate to commodities. This shift has the potential to democratize investment, offering unprecedented access and flexibility to a global audience. Ondo Finance is not just launching a product; they are contributing to a paradigm shift in how we perceive and interact with financial assets. This initiative underscores the power of blockchain to innovate beyond cryptocurrencies, bringing tangible value to traditional markets. In conclusion, Ondo Finance’s upcoming launch of tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network on September 3 represents a significant step forward for the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology. This development promises increased accessibility, fractional ownership, and 24/7 trading, while also navigating important regulatory and liquidity considerations. As the market eagerly awaits this launch, it is clear that the future of finance is becoming increasingly digital and decentralized, offering exciting new avenues for investors worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Tokenized Stocks Q1: What exactly are tokenized stocks? A1: Tokenized stocks are digital representations of traditional company shares that exist on a blockchain, such as Ethereum. They mirror the value and performance of real-world equities, allowing for blockchain-based ownership and trading. Q2: When will Ondo Finance launch its tokenized stocks? A2: Ondo Finance is scheduled to launch its tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network on September 3, according to their recent announcement on X. Q3: What are the main benefits of investing in tokenized stocks? A3: Key benefits include increased accessibility for global investors, the ability for fractional ownership of expensive stocks, 24/7 trading potential, enhanced transparency through blockchain records, and faster settlement times compared to traditional markets. Q4: What challenges do tokenized stocks currently face? A4: Challenges for tokenized stocks primarily involve the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring sufficient liquidity for efficient trading, secure custody of digital assets, and seamless integration with existing traditional financial systems. Q5: How does Ondo Finance’s move impact the broader DeFi space? A5: Ondo Finance’s launch of tokenized stocks signifies a deeper integration between traditional finance and decentralized finance. It aims to unlock new liquidity and investment opportunities, potentially attracting more mainstream investors to the DeFi ecosystem by offering exposure to real-world assets. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and finance. Spread the word and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Waves
WAVES$1.3334+3.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.0555+7.66%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0196+1.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:55
Share
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to official data, in the seven days ending August 21st, Circle issued approximately 5.2 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 5.7 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 500 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is 67 billion, with approximately $67.1 billion in reserves, including approximately $8.4 billion in cash and $58.8 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003+0.01%
67COIN
67$0.00448-5.80%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 10:25
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

Best Crypto Coins to Buy Today