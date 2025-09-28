The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?

Kristen Wiig and Laila Lockhart Kraner in “Gabby’s Dollhouse The Movie.” Universal Pictures/DreamWorks

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — Kristen Wiig, Gloria Estefan and Laila Lockhart Kraner’s live-action/animated hybrid adaptation of the hit kids TV series— is new in theaters. How long will it be before the movie begins streaming?

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie opened in theaters on Friday. The summary for the movie reads, “Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse.

ForbesLive-Action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Gets Peacock Streaming Date

“In the new film, Gabby (Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.”

Rated G, the voice cast for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie includes Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor, Thomas Lennon, Jason Mantzoukas and Fortune Feimster.

Right now, the only place you can see Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?

Once Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie hits the home entertainment market, its first stop will be on digital streaming on premium video on demand on such platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. New films on PVOD generally run from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is a DreamWorks production distributed by Universal Pictures. Typically, Universal releases land on PVOD anywhere from 18 days to a month after they open in theaters.

For example, M3GAN 2.0 debuted on PVOD on July 15, 18 days after it opened in theaters on June 27. In addition, Nobody 2 debuted on PVOD on Sept. 2, 18 days after it premiered in theaters on Aug. 15.

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week

Universal and DreamWorks’ blockbuster live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon debuted on PVOD on July 15, a little over a month after its June 13 release; while the studio’s summer hit Jurassic World Rebirth debuted on PVOD on Aug. 5, just over a month after it was released in theaters on July 2.

Should Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie follow the same release pattern, viewers can expect the film to arrive on PVOD anytime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, since new digital releases tend to debut on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’ First?

Since Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is being distributed by Universal Pictures, the film’s Pay 1 window on streaming video on demand is with NBC Universal’s Peacock platform.

For example, M3GAN 2.0 made its SVOD debut on Peacock on Sept. 26, almost three months after it opened in theaters on June 27. How to Train Your Dragon, on the other hand, will debut on Peacock on Oct. 10, nearly four months after it began its theatrical run on June 13.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This Week

Should Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie follow the same release pattern as M3GAN 2.0 and How to Train Your Dragon, viewers can expect the film to arrive on Peacock anytime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 23, 2026, since new films on SVOD typically arrive on the platform on Fridays.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is now playing in theaters nationwide.

ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?