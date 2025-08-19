The number of ETH exiting the Ethereum PoS network has increased to over 900,000, with a waiting time of approximately 15 days and 18 hours.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, the number of ETH waiting to exit the Ethereum PoS network has increased to 907,229, with a waiting time of approximately 15 days and 18 hours. During the same period, 265,593 ETH are waiting to be activated, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 4 days and 15 hours.

