The odds of U.S. government shutdown are at an all-time high as the markets hold their breath

The odds of a U.S. government shutdown have reached an all-time high on Polymarket, at 82% that lawmakers will fail to pass the necessary funding by the October deadline. As bipartisan talks stall and key meetings are canceled by President Trump, both parties appear unwilling to budge. The stalemate is turning up the risk of prolonged disruption across government services.

What a U.S. government shutdown means

If a U.S. government shutdown occurs, it will immediately halt salaries for hundreds of thousands of federal employees. It will delay procedures like passport processing, disrupt national parks, and potentially impact social programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and healthcare funding.

Crucial economic reports used by investors to assess market trends may be postponed, causing increased volatility and limited visibility for finance professionals.

This standoff is unique because both major parties see political upside in refusing to compromise. Analysts have warned that the likelihood of resolution is fading as the deadline approaches. A U.S. government shutdown could last from days to weeks, depending on how quickly lawmakers return to negotiations.

Impact on Bitcoin and crypto markets

The growing risk-off sentiment generated by shutdown fears has already rattled the crypto market, causing sharp pullbacks in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins.

With Bitcoin swinging between $108,780 and $113,700 intraday, investors have flocked to stablecoins and defensive assets, while memecoins and high-volatility tokens have suffered double-digit declines.

Key crypto-linked ETFs experienced significant outflows, and some analysts warn that the uncertainty surrounding government funding and delayed economic data releases may extend price swings and erode confidence in risk assets. Ash Crypto noted:

Regulatory agencies such as the SEC and CFTC may slow or halt non-essential activities, delaying new ETF decisions, enforcement actions, and policy guidance for digital assets.

A stronger U.S. dollar, often seen as a safe haven during periods of global uncertainty, also impacts risk assets like Bitcoin, making them less attractive to buyers and reducing overall demand. Institutional investors, in response, have pivoted towards short-duration credit, stablecoins, and real assets to manage volatility during the shutdown risk cycle.

A U.S. government shutdown is more likely than ever as political gridlock persists in Washington. The effects would be felt across government agencies and services, with widespread economic uncertainty spilling over into financial and crypto markets.

For digital assets, ongoing volatility, regulatory delays, and defensive strategies may continue until political compromise is reached and government operations resume. All eyes are on Washington and the October 1 deadline, which may not be the best start to “Uptober” that crypto investors are hoping for.

