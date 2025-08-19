The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency encourages community banks to collaborate with stablecoin companies to promote innovation

PANews reported on August 19th that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) stated that community banks can collaborate with companies developing stablecoins to promote innovation and launch new products. The OCC will review and update its regulatory and supervisory policies as needed to support banking innovation and the development of community banks. OCC Director Jonathan V. Gould stated that stablecoins can help community banks better meet payment needs.

