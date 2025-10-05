ExchangeDEX+
The Ozak AI Success Story: $3.51 Million Raised, $0.012 Current Entry, $1.00 Target—Breaking Down the Numbers Behind the Hype

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 17:40
Ozak AI has become one of the most closely watched projects in the crypto space. Its presale has already generated a high level of demand, earning the company $3.51 million. The token is currently priced at $0.012 representing the early entrance point before the price increases. With a defined $1.00 target, the project has drawn attention for its ambitious growth model.

$3.51 Million Raised and $0.012 Entry Price

The numbers at the center of Ozak AI’s story highlight why it has attracted significant hype. Data shows that over 928 million $OZ tokens have been sold in the presale. Each token is priced at $0.012 in the current phase, with the next phase rising to $0.014. Investors must commit at least $100 to participate, which has created a transparent barrier to ensure serious entries.

The presale allocation accounts for 30% of the total 10 billion token supply. Additional allocations are 30% ecosystem growth, 20% reserves, 10% team and 10% liquidity and listings. According to analysts, such distribution shows a balanced system, which helps in adoption and stability. The current fund of $3.51 million raised so far makes Ozak AI one of the most prominent presale performers, supporting the validity of the target amount of $1.00.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

The $1.00 Target and Technology Driving It

The $1.00 target is not only a marketing figure but also tied to the platform’s functionality. Ozak AI has been reported to be an agentic AI platform, which was launched in 2024. It combines predictive models like ARIMA, regression and neural networks to analyze financial market data. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) provides this intelligence with real-time information processing.

Ozak AI also focuses on decentralization. Data is managed through Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks reducing risks of centralized failure. Prediction Agents are given the option to customize AI-driven insights and Eigenlayer is guaranteeing the decentralized validation of predictions. The system runs on Arbitrum Orbit, a layer two solution that reduces costs for governance and transactions. These features are designed to scale, providing a foundation for growth that supports the $1.00 target price.

Strategic Partnerships Strengthening the Numbers

Strategic collaborations reinforce the numbers behind Ozak AI’s hype. A key partnership has been announced with Pyth Network, an oracle provider delivering market data from over 120 institutions across 100+ blockchains. Ozak AI will incorporate feeds from Pyth into its Prediction Agents and OSN improving the accuracy and reliability for traders.

Combined with its roadmap, which covers multi-asset predictions, DeFi integrations and portfolio automation, these steps build toward adoption. The stronger the adoption, the more utility the $OZ token gains. That connection between usage and demand is central to achieving the $1.00 target from the current $0.012 entry.

Conclusion

The Ozak AI success story is defined by three figures: $3.51 million raised, $0.012 current entry and $1.00 target. The presale numbers illustrate growing momentum while the technology and partnerships provide the foundation for growth. By aligning advanced AI tools with blockchain infrastructure, Ozak AI positions its token to move from today’s entry price toward its stated target. These numbers provide the reason why investors are closely following the project’s direction.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post The Ozak AI Success Story: $3.51 Million Raised, $0.012 Current Entry, $1.00 Target—Breaking Down the Numbers Behind the Hype appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

