PANews reported on September 22nd that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 8.1%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 91.9%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 18.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 80.5%.

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.1%.

By: PANews
2025/09/22 07:09
1
PANews reported on September 22nd that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 8.1%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 91.9%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 18.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 80.5%.

