The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 93%.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 7%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 93%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 1.3%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 22.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 76.2%.