The Rapture Didn’t Happen, And The Internet Is Disappointed

According to TikTok, the Rapture was scheduled on Tuesday, but failed to arrive getty

We’re all still here, aren’t we?

The internet breathed a sigh of disappointment as Tuesday passed without incident, and the world didn’t end.

RaptureTok, it seems, was wrong.

What Is RaptureTok?

If you missed it, Christian Evangelicals on TikTok have spent the last few days getting ready for the end of days—the Rapture—which was meant to occur on 23 September.

On the day of the Rapture, the faithful are to ascend in the sky and meet with Jesus Christ in the air, leaving non-believers behind on Earth. At least, according to some interpretations of the Bible.

Unfortunately for RaptureTok, the day of Judgement did not arrive—it was just another Tuesday.

For onlookers, the Rapture was more about the content.

In the last week, TikTok has been filled with videos of believers making careful preparations, in the event that they get swept up in the sky to meet their Lord and Savior.

Believers made videos talking about their excitement and anticipation for the Rapture, documenting detailed back-up plans for their houses, cars and pets.

Some even made plans for their partners, in the event that they didn’t make the cut.

On the hotly anticipated day, the faithful kept an eye on the sky. One TikTok user based in North Carolina filmed the heavens for her followers, but seemed disappointed that the air was empty.

“I haven’t seen anybody floating upwards,” she said. “So maybe it hasn’t happened yet.”

Notably, there hasn’t been much posting from Rapturetok in the aftermath of the failed prophecy—indeed, the silence is deafening.

Commentators on TikTok and X (Twitter), however, were saddened to see that Wednesday did indeed arrive, with utility bills and dirty dishes still waiting patiently.

Plenty of commentators posted jokes and memes about the Rapture, or rather, lack of.

Others wondered what had happened to the believers who had made hasty decisions, such as selling their belongings.

TikTokers made plenty of skits and jokes about the Rapture, to the point where it was difficult to differentiate the earnest reactions from the satirical.

There is no shortage of failed predictions of the Apocalypse, Second Coming, or the Rapture—Rapturetok is just the latest, but it is the only prediction to have spread through social media.

One famous prediction of the Second Coming was hotly anticipated by many faithful followers of the Baptist preacher William Miller, who reckoned that the end would arrive in 1844.

When the date came and went with no almighty reckoning, the mournful reaction was deemed the “Great Disappointment.”

Rapturetok might not be the first time, but it was an interesting example of an in-group belief, not intended to be shared with outsiders, turning into something of a TikTok trend and drawing new observers in with each algorithmically boosted post.

While Rapturetok posted earnestly about their beliefs, the rest of the web jokingly celebrated the prediction, relating to the urge to just get swept away, to leave the physical world and all of its annoyances behind.

For those looking forward to the Rapture, however, don’t despair—there’s always another date on the horizon.

MORE FROM FORBES

Forbes‘RaptureTok’—Why TikTok Predicted The End Of The WorldForbesWho Is ‘Luce’?—The Anime Mascot Of The Catholic Church, ExplainedForbesSam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet TheoryForbesThe Bizarre Ending Of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ Explained