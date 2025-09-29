The Reality of Trading Memecoin in 2025: What I Learned From the Trenches

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Reality of Trading Memecoin
Why I’m Writing This
I’ve spent years in the memecoin trenches. I’ve made millions and lost thousands. Today, I want to share the brutal truth about trading memecoins in 2025.
Most content creators won’t tell you this. They’ll show you their wins. They won’t show you the sleepless nights. They won’t tell you about the 99% failure rate.
I will.
The Hard Truth About Memecoin Trading
99% of people lose money in the trenches. This isn’t an exaggeration. It’s a statistical reality I’ve witnessed firsthand.
Why do so many fail? They don’t understand the difference between conviction plays and trenches trading.
Conviction Plays vs. Trenches Trading
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.