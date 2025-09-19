The REX-Osprey XRP ETF saw $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day, making it the largest fund listed this year by first-day trading volume.

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Cryptobriefing, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker XRPR) saw $37.7 million in first-day trading volume. The US-listed fund provides exposure to XRP spot prices. According to a post by Eric Balchunas on X, its first-day trading volume surpassed that of the IVES, making it the largest first-day trading volume among funds listed in 2025. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, which launched on the same day as the XRP fund, saw $17 million in first-day trading volume, placing it among the top five funds listed this year.
