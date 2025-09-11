‘The Rings Of Power’ Teases A Powerful Season 3 Weapon In New Video

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:54
The Rings Of Power

Credit: Amazon

The world is going crazy, but we can take comfort in knowing this one thing: The sea is always right.

I know this because I often talk to the sea. “What’s the answer to today’s Wordle?” I ask, staring out across the rippling water. “CORAL,” the sea replies. “How many chucks would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck would?” I ask as I walk barefoot along the beach. “42,” the sea replies. “What’s in my pocket?” We enjoy games of riddles together, it just so happens. “One of the rings of power,” the sea informs me. “Why is a raven like a writing desk?” I ask.

“You’re asking the wrong *#$&!#@ questions,” the sea replies.

“Fine, fine,” I say. “Will The Rings Of Power Season 3 be any good?”

A wave crashes at my feet and I can hear the sea chuckling, then chuckles turn to guffaws, then to boisterous howls. If you’ve never heard the sea laugh, it’s really quite startling. A dolphin breaks the surface a little further out, chittering wildly. A whale spouts off in the distance. Seagulls lift off the beach, startled by the sudden salty cacophony. Time passes and the sea settles down at last. “Don’t make me laugh,” the sea says.

The sea is always right.

But I digress. I’ve come here to point you in the direction of this new behind the scenes video posted by the official Rings Of Power Twitter/X account (which is @TheRingsofPower but just calls itself The Lord of the Rings for some reason). In it, we see the sword of the Faithful, Narsil, Elendil’s blade that is eventually broken during the battle against Sauron and is later reforged for Aragorn and named Anduril. As you can see, Amazon has kept the look of the blade (right) very similar to Jackson’s films (left). It’s an odd habit of the show, aping the movies despite coming from an entirely different studio. I don’t think it works; the new material suffers by comparison.

In the new behind the scenes video, we see a number of crew members walking along the beach (near the sea, which is always right, though in some shots is seen here on the left) and an actor holding the blade, which we have already been introduced to in the show’s second season, when Míriel gives Elendil the sword.

Still no word on when Season 3 of The Rings Of Power will return to Amazon but it’s unlikely we’ll see it before late summer 2026 or beyond. I’d ask the sea, but I think I’ve bothered it enough for one day.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/11/the-rings-of-power-teases-a-powerful-season-3-weapon-in-new-video/

