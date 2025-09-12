The run of Ethereum’s value in Bitcoin has ended (for now)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:55
The value trend of Ethereum over time tends to be correlated with that of Bitcoin

In fact, BTC price movements often influence those of ETH, with the latter’s trend tending to align with the former. 

There are, however, periods when Ethereum moves on its own, although they are not very common and tend to last only for a short time. One of these has just ended. 

The value of Ethereum in Bitcoin

On various crypto exchanges, there are direct trading pairs between BTC and ETH, where it is possible to view the price of Ethereum in Bitcoin (ETH/BTC). 

The peak of this value in the previous cycle occurred precisely in November 2021, which is when both prices in dollars reached new all-time highs. 

At the time, one ETH was worth approximately 0.085 BTC.

Until September 2022, when Ethereum transitioned from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, this ratio remained very high, above 0.070 BTC. 

Starting from March 2023, when the price of Bitcoin in dollars marked a significant rally, while that of Ethereum much less, the price of ETH in BTC began a long decline, which only ended in April of this year. 

It should be noted that not even the mini-altseason at the end of 2024 managed to bring ETH significantly higher compared to BTC, as it stopped at around 0.040. 

The lowest point of this cycle was reached below 0.019, at levels so low that they hadn’t been seen since early 2020. 

The rebound of Ethereum’s value in Bitcoin (ETH/BTC)

However, starting from May of this year, a significant rebound occurred. 

Note that although the price of ETH has risen in a few months from 0.019 BTC to over 0.040, the final level is still only in line with that of the end of 2024, and even 44% below the level of March 2023 from which the strong and long decline began, lasting more than two years. 

This rebound occurred in four phases, all three relatively short. 

The first one, just before mid-May, brought it back above 0.025 BTC in just one week. 

The second, shortly after mid-July, brought it back above 0.032 BTC in less than a week. 

The third one already occurred at the beginning of August, lasting just under ten days in total, and brought it back above 0.039 BTC, and the fourth, the smallest of the four, took place in the last decade of August, lasting only four days, and brought it back above 0.043 BTC. 

The Correction

At that point, there was a correction. 

In fact, already on August 26th, ETH had fallen back below 0.040 BTC, and although in the following days it fluctuated up to almost 0.042 BTC, it was unable to return to the local peaks of August. 

In fact, starting from the first of September, there was a second correction, which is actually just the continuation of the first, bringing it two days ago to 0.038 BTC. 

Currently, it has risen above 0.039 BTC, but this latest small upward movement still seems quite insignificant for now. 

Therefore, the upward trend that began in May seems to have ended for now. However, this does not rule out the possibility that another one could start, theoretically, sooner or later. 

In fact, since this upward trend has occurred in four distinct phases, it is not even possible to rule out that there might still be a fifth, and perhaps even a sixth and a seventh before the end of the year. 

However, the fact that ETH has returned around those 0.040 BTC reached at the end of 2024 as a local peak suggests that the upward trend of mid-2025 might really be over, and that something more than a mere rebound would be needed to climb back above the current levels. 

The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum

As for prices in dollars, the situation is decidedly more optimistic.

In fact, not only did Ethereum reach its new all-time high last month, above $4,900 (a level never reached before), but even now it is only -8% from those highs, thanks to a decent +4.5% in the last seven days. 

Bitcoin also recorded new all-time highs in August, but BTC has been continuously updating its all-time highs since March of last year, while ETH hadn’t updated them since November 2021. 

At this moment, Bitcoin is at -7% from its all-time highs, thanks to a +2.8% in the last seven days.

Note that the altcoin season index by CMC has risen to 66, indicating that at the moment altcoins as a whole are performing slightly better than Bitcoin. However, this could also be a temporary phase, especially if a new rally on BTC were to start. 

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/12/the-run-of-ethereums-value-in-bitcoin-has-ended-for-now/

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

The post 200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unexpected transfer of 200 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth more than $50 million, appeared on the blockchain just within the last hour, with major U.S. broker Robinhood directly involved, as per Whale Alert. The immediate thought was that some major unknown investor bought and withdrew DOGE from the platform. But it quickly became known that the coins had just been moved between wallets controlled by Robinhood itself.  You Might Also Like This did not have any lasting effect on the amount of coins available, but it still made the crypto audience curious about what was happening. The transfer was so big that it was hard to ignore, and the background made it even harder. Dogecoin, which has been trading near $0.25 after a weekly surge that pushed its two-week gains above 16%, is now linked to a regulatory experiment that few thought possible a few years ago.  Dogecoin ETF: What, when, where? The first U.S. Dogecoin fund, labeled DOJE, is on the verge of being launched as soon as today. Based on the not so common Investment Company Act of 1940, this Dogecoin ETF is similar to Solana's SSK fund and not the Bitcoin ETF. Nevertheless, it will provide a new way to invest in the most popular meme coin. The SEC is still saying no to approving a traditional spot DOGE ETF, but this workaround gives investors exposure. You Might Also Like Robinhood's role in all of this is still very important. The platform is one of the biggest DOGE storage services in the world, holding billions of coins for retail users. Source: https://u.today/200000000-doge-transfer-stuns-robinhood-amid-dogecoin-etf-drama
NEAR
NEAR$2,72+0,40%
Union
U$0,009247-2,96%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09618-5,59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:00
Share
Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

The post Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Feud: Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-feud-cftc-nominee-accuse-tyler-winklevoss/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016092-0,64%
Sign
SIGN$0,07819-1,89%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0,13855+3,72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:30
Share

