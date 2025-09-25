The Ryder Cup’s Most Controversial Match-Ups

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy argues with Joe LaCava, caddie of USA’s Patrick Cantlay on the 18th during the fourballs on day two of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy v. Joe LaCava

Following a heated parking lot confrontation during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome involving Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, and Rory McIlroy, stemming from LaCava’s antics on the putting green, the two will meet again after some time apart. LaCava sparked controversy for celebrating in a way that interrupted European player Matthew Fitzpatrick as he prepared to putt.

“You know, they throw the names out there and chances are we’ll play Rory at some point because there’s four or five matches. Maybe it’ll happen. You know, we don’t need any of that aggravation. We just want good competition, both guys to play well,” LaCava told the Daily Mail.

The on-course incident escalated into a parking lot shouting match, with European player Shane Lowry pulling McIlroy away from the yelling and finger pointing.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Bryson DeChambeau of the United States prepare to tee off on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau v. Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau has been largely separated from head-to-head competition with McIlroy in recent years due to his move to LIV Golf. Still, in the few times they’ve competed together, both have been at the top of leaderboards. Most notably, at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, McIlroy missed a short putt that cost him the championship. The two were also paired in the final round of the 2025 Masters, where tensions were evident.

When addressed by the media after his final round on his perception of the state of Rory’s game, DeChambeau said, “No idea. Didn’t talk to me once all day.”

McIlroy went on to win the 2025 Masters in a playoff against Justin Rose, while DeChambeau briefly held the Sunday lead and remained a key part of the story.

Off the course, the pair shared screen time in Happy Gilmore 2, where DeChambeau defended McIlroy against the MAXI Golf League.

“Don’t touch my boy’s tiddies, those are my tiddies,” DeChambeau quipped in character, standing up for McIlroy, his fictional teammate in the film.

After the film’s release, DeChambeau repeatedly posted on X and Instagram, writing: “I miss Rory’s tiddies.”

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 29: Jon Rahm of Spain and The European Team plays his tee shot on the first hole in his match with Tyrrell Hatton against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Getty Images

USA Rookies v. The Atmosphere

The Ryder Cup has long embraced rowdy fan participation, making it the loudest event in golf outside of the Waste Management Open. That electric atmosphere has turned the tournament’s first tee into one of the most intimidating opening shots in the sport.

This week at Bethpage Black, four U.S. rookies: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young, will make their Ryder Cup debuts under those pressures.

“I definitely remember at a young age being nervous was not cool. Now I recognize being nervous as a great thing. I think if any of us were out here on the first tee or in position to have a putt to win a Ryder Cup or win a match and weren’t nervous, that would be extremely concerning for our profession,” said U.S. Ryder Cup veteran Justin Thomas.

PGA Tour v. PGA of America

With its private equity partner, SSG Group, the PGA Tour takes 20% of Ryder Cup revenue. While the PGA of America owns the Ryder Cup, it pays the Tour 20% of the TV contract, an estimated $11 million annually, to secure player releases for participation.

In contrast, the European Ryder Cup is 60% owned by the European Tour. In both cases, revenue contributions flow to tour funds and coffers, not directly to the players.

Paid v. Unpaid

U.S. players are receiving $500,000 for their participation this year. Of that, $300,000 will be donated to a charity of each player’s choice, with the remaining $200,000 serving as a stipend. Team Europe players, however, remain unpaid.

Rory McIlroy said he would “pay for the privilege to play in the Ryder Cup” and the European side has publicly maintained that view.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 01: Patrick Cantlay of Team United States acknowledges the crowd as spectators wave their hats and caps on the first tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patrick Cantlay v. Apparel

During the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Patrick Cantlay drew attention for playing without a hat—sparking speculation that it was a protest over unpaid participation.

“No, not at all. Like I’ve said a million times, the hat didn’t fit last year, and this year we worked with them to make sure we had one, and we got one, so we’re good,” Cantlay explained.

Cantlay added that he is donating his Ryder Cup earnings to several organizations, including the First Responders Children’s Foundation, the SCPGA Junior Tour, St. Jude, and Folds of Honor. Already, he has been spotted at Bethpage wearing his Team USA hat.