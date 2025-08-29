The Sandbox Lays Off 50% of Staff and Shifts to Meme Coin Launchpad

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 02:33
TLDR

  • The Sandbox is laying off 50% of its staff and shifting away from metaverse development.

  • CEO Robby Yung of Animoca Brands will lead the company as it pivots to a meme coin launchpad.

  • The Sandbox’s native token SAND has fallen by 97% since its peak in 2021.

  • The company’s pivot comes as metaverse engagement declines after the 2021-2022 boom.

The Sandbox, a metaverse platform, is restructuring its operations and focusing on new opportunities in the Web3 space. This restructuring includes significant layoffs, with over 50% of its workforce being let go. The affected teams are spread across various countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. The company is also closing its Lyon office in France as part of its global workforce reduction.

Co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget, who initially drove the vision behind The Sandbox, are stepping back from daily operations. In their place, Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands, the parent company of The Sandbox, will take over as CEO. This leadership transition marks a major shift in direction for the company.

The Sandbox Shifts Focus from Metaverse to Meme Coins

Once a leading player in the metaverse space, where users could buy virtual land, host events, and engage in a variety of digital activities, The Sandbox is now pivoting its focus. The company has announced plans to launch a meme coin launchpad on Base, a blockchain platform.

This shift reflects broader trends in the Web3 space, with engagement in traditional metaverse platforms waning following the boom during 2021 and 2022.

The pivot to meme coins comes as interest in the metaverse has cooled, leading The Sandbox to re-evaluate its priorities and adapt to the evolving market dynamics. Meme coins have seen a surge in popularity, offering new ways to engage users and create value within the Web3 ecosystem. By entering this space, The Sandbox aims to capitalize on the growing interest in meme coin culture and create a platform for launching these digital assets.

Impact on The Sandbox’s Token and Market Position

The changes come amid a significant downturn in The Sandbox’s native token, SAND. According to CoinGecko data, SAND is trading at $0.28, marking a 97% drop from its peak price of $8.4 in November 2021.

This sharp decline is reflective of the broader struggles of metaverse platforms, as the initial excitement has given way to more cautious optimism about the future of virtual spaces and their long-term value.

Despite the challenges faced by the metaverse industry, The Sandbox remains a key player in the Web3 space, now seeking to leverage its existing infrastructure and brand recognition for its meme coin launchpad. The company’s focus on expanding its product offerings beyond metaverse assets as a result is aimed at generating new revenue streams and maintaining relevance in a rapidly evolving digital asset market.

