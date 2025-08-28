The Sandbox Loses Founders Amid Company Overhaul

While Web3 seeks to reinvent itself after the bursting of the speculative bubble, The Sandbox is going through a major crisis. The French pioneer of the blockchain metaverse has just announced the layoff of more than half of its workforce and the eviction of its two co-founders. This brutal restructuring occurs in a climate of growing disinterest in 3D virtual worlds and is accompanied by a spectacular drop in the project valuation, now forced to rethink its future.
