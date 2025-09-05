The SEC and CFTC may consider introducing perpetual contracts in the US

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to AggrNews, the US SEC and CFTC are considering measures to introduce perpetual swaps into regulated markets in the US. Currently, perpetual swaps are primarily traded in offshore crypto markets, but are limited in the US due to regulatory and regulatory constraints. If implemented, these new regulations would allow perpetual swaps that meet investor protection and risk management standards to be listed on trading platforms regulated by the SEC and CFTC, thereby reducing capital outflows to overseas platforms and providing US traders with products with transparent leverage limits and robust risk management.

