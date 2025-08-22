The Shanghai Composite Index reached 3,800 points, setting a new high in nearly 10 years.

PANews reported on August 22nd that the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.77% in the afternoon, reaching 3,800 points, a new high in nearly 10 years. The Shanghai Composite Index has risen nearly 450 points this year, a gain of over 13%. AI chips, minor metals, education, computing power, rare earth permanent magnets, and PCBs led the gains, while fertilizers, textiles and apparel, mining, banking, and agriculture saw a pullback. Approximately 2,100 stocks rose, while 3,100 fell, resulting in a net inflow of approximately 1.2 billion yuan in major funds.

