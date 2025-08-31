The Significance Of A VMA Nomination

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 20:55
Sidekick
K$0.1813-3.09%
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.74%
Waves
WAVES$1.1458+1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.05739-1.15%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4465+3.32%

A Fictional Girl Group Built to Succeed

Since its release on August 23, 2025, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. With the film consistently ranking in Netflix’s top 10, breaking the streaming service’s record for most-watched film with over 236 million viewers, and the song “Golden” reaching the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 , a feat that a female girl group hasn’t achieved since Destiny’s Child released their hit “Independent Woman, Part 1” in 2000, it’s clear that the stars of the animated film, HUNTR/X, pronounced “Huntrix,” are making waves in the industry. Even one of these achievements would solidify an artist’s standing, but this girl group has several, and here’s the thing: they aren’t finished yet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

With their singing voices provided by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the group was created to go beyond the world of animation. With animation by Sony Pictures Imageworks, dynamic choreography combined with powerful vocals makes Rumi, Mira, and Zoey feel like real K-Pop idols, even though the audience knows they are animated. Their performances, style, and voices, combined with Netflix’s overwhelming streaming power explain why this group quickly achieved chart-topping hits, streams, and nominations since the films’ release.

The VMAs as a Cultural Indicator

The MTV Video Music Awards have been a way to measure the staying power and impact of musical acts and stars in moments that have stayed at the forefront of pop culture history. From Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Beyoncé revealing her pregnancy after performing or Janet Jackson’s tribute to her late brother, Michael Jackson, the VMAs are a night for juggernauts in the music industry to showcase their talent and earn awards for their contributions to the industry.

Virtual Acts at the VMAs

LONDON – FEBRUARY 15: Gorillaz perform on stage at The Brit Awards 2006 with MasterCard at Earls Court 1 on February 15, 2006 in London, England. The 26th annual music awards highlight the achievements of the UK record industry with all proceeds donated to the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT). (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While it might seem unusual that a fictional group could be nominated, let alone win at the VMAs, other groups, especially virtual bands, have performed at and even won awards at the show in the past. The Gorillaz, for instance, are a virtual band and the brainchild of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, and back in 2005, they had Noodle, a cartoon and one of the band members, deliver an acceptance speech in a short animation where she called in from a capsule hotel room on behalf of her group members. That same year, the group performed live using hologram technology at the MTV EMAs, where they played their hit song Feel Good Inc. with De La Soul. What started as a passion project turned into proof that virtual acts can attract audiences on real-life stages.

What the VMAs Could Mean for HUNTR/X

While MTV has already confirmed performances, acts like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, who will receive the Latin Icon Award, and Mariah Carey, who will receive the Video Vanguard Award, how well HUNTR/X is received could be an indicator for whether or not there is a space for them to perform in the future, as Netflix has already expressed interest in continuing projects set in the world of KPop Demon Hunters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Cast and filmmakers hop on the KPop Demon Hunters-Sing Along Experience at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

At the VMAs, if past group performances are any guide, anything can happen. Whether HUNTR/X wins or they put on a virtual show with animation, holograms, or a montage of film clips, the nomination itself is a spectacle and something to be proud of. This could be a defining moment in pop culture history, one where Netflix allows its fictional girl group to crossover into the real world. HUNTR/X has already demonstrated its ability to succeed with streaming and merchandise; now, the MTV VMAs might be the launchpad that this world-dominating animated girl group needs to step into the real world and conquer another frontier while its popularity is still at its peak: touring.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/braedonmontgomery/2025/08/31/kpop-demon-hunters-huntrx-the-significance-of-a-vma-nomination/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wlfi-token-open-interest/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255-3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018975-5.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:11
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0045+0.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0747-24.69%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1661-10.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Investors are constantly searching for the next big crypto, and right now, the spotlight is firmly on Layer Brett, a […] The post XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.8141+0.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5318-0.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+1.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:01
Share

Trending News

More

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?

Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin