The Smarter Web Company added 45 Bitcoins to its holdings, now holding 2,440 BTC

PANews reported on August 28th that The Smarter Web Company, a London-listed technology company, recently announced that it had increased its holdings of 45 Bitcoins for a total of £3.731 million, at an average purchase price of $111,800 per coin. Its total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 2,440, with an average purchase price of $111,100 per coin, for a total investment exceeding £201 million. Furthermore, the company has achieved a 56,105% return on its Bitcoin holdings so far this year, with a 28% return over the past 30 days. The company plans to invest its remaining cash holdings of approximately £600,000 in Bitcoin.

