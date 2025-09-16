The Smarter Web Company introduces Coinbase Institutional as Bitcoin treasury custodian

2025/09/16 18:09

Bitcoin treasury firm The Smarter Web Company is doubling down on security by appointing a key custodian for its holdings. 

The Smarter Web Company, a London-listed tech firm and the UK’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin-holding company, has officially named Coinbase Institutional as a new Bitcoin custody partner. The move reflects SWC’s continued push to enhance its treasury infrastructure and assert itself as a global leader in corporate Bitcoin strategy.

Coinbase Institutional will now work alongside the company’s existing custodians to safeguard its growing Bitcoin (BTC) treasury through Coinbase Prime, an institutional-grade platform designed for secure custody and efficient execution. This multi-custodian strategy aligns with The Smarter Web Company’s focus on transparency, risk management, and shareholder value.

Commenting on the partnership, the firm’s CEO Andrew Webley noted that Coinbase has established itself as one of the most respected and regulated players in the digital asset space. 

“Their institutional-grade custody solutions and execution infrastructure are an ideal fit for our strategy. We are delighted to welcome them as a partner to help us scale securely and responsibly,” she added.

The collaboration further adds credibility to its Bitcoin treasury activities as the global adoption trend gains momentum.

The Smarter Web Company’s Bitcoin treasury bid

As of September 16, 2025, the London-based company holds a total of 2,470 BTC in its portfolio, worth roughly $2836 million at current prices. The firm has been accepting Bitcoin as a payment method since 2023, now using it as a foundational asset for its treasury.

The enlistment of Coinbase Institutional is part of its “The 10 Year Plan” announced earlier in the year, a strategy built around long-term Bitcoin accumulation. The Smarter Web Company has been steadily adding to its holdings, with its latest purchase occcuring on Sept 10, when it added 30 BTC to its holdings to bring its holdings to its current level.

Earlier in July, the firm also announced that it had raised £17.5 million to continue its aggressive Bitcoin adoption, suggesting that more purchases are likely to follow in the coming months.

The Coinbase Institutional partnership could further strengthen The Smarter Web Company’s position in the UK market as a top public Bitcoin treasury firm, and potentially boost its global ranking from its current 26th place.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price movement has been sluggish in the past few weeks. At press time, the flagship cryptocurrency trades at $115,971, up 0.5% on the day and 2.6% over the past seven days, according to data from crypto.news. Still, momentum around the asset remains strong, with market optimism building for a break above $117k and a potential reclaim of the $120k level.

