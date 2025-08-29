The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC

The Smarter Web Company (SWC), a London-based company specializing in web design and digital marketing, has announced another significant move in its financial strategy: the purchase of an additional 45 BTC (Bitcoin) at an average price of £82,919 (approximately $111,758). This operation is part of its ambitious “10 Year Plan,” a corporate treasury management policy that focuses on the constant accumulation of Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

The Smarter Web Company: Growth of Bitcoin Reserves and Record Numbers

With this latest acquisition, The Smarter Web Company brings its total reserves to 2,440 BTC, reaching a cumulative average cost of £82,409 (approximately $111,071). The total value of purchases made to date amounts to approximately £201,077,906. These numbers demonstrate a clear and determined choice: the company sees bitcoin not only as a store of value but also as a key element for growth and financial solidity in the long term.

Extraordinary Performance of the Bitcoin Portfolio

The results achieved so far by the treasury strategy are impressive. The Smarter Web Company has recorded an annual return of 56.105% for bitcoin, while the return over the last 30 days stands at 28%. These figures highlight the effectiveness of the accumulation policy and the company’s ability to seize the opportunities offered by the volatility and growth of bitcoin.

Liquidity available for further investments

The company does not stop here: according to the announcement, it still has a net cash balance of approximately £600,000 available for future bitcoin purchases. This financial availability allows The Smarter Web Company to maintain a flexible position and be ready to further strengthen its exposure to the digital asset, taking advantage of any new market opportunities.

A clear strategy: bitcoin at the center of growth

Since 2023, The Smarter Web Company has been accepting payments in bitcoin, demonstrating a pioneering vision in integrating cryptocurrencies into business processes. The company has reiterated that its treasury strategy is based on three fundamental pillars: continuous accumulation of bitcoin, organic growth, and targeted acquisitions. The goal is to expand recurring revenues while simultaneously strengthening the competitive position in the digital sector.

Bitcoin as a Lever for Innovation

The decision to focus on bitcoin represents a turning point for a company listed in London, especially in a sector like digital services. The adoption of bitcoin as a treasury asset and as a means of payment demonstrates the willingness to anticipate market trends and offer clients innovative solutions that are in step with the times.

Focus on Sustainable Growth

The strategy of The Smarter Web Company is not limited to the accumulation of bitcoin. The company aims for sustainable growth, combining organic expansion with selective acquisitions. This approach allows for diversification of revenue sources and consolidation of market presence, while maintaining a solid financial base thanks to the appreciation of bitcoin.

An example for the digital sector

The experience of The Smarter Web Company could serve as a model for other entities in the digital and technological sector. The integration of bitcoin into corporate treasury management offers new perspectives for asset enhancement and differentiation from the competition. In a context where innovation is the key to success, the ability to adopt alternative financial instruments can make a difference.

Future Prospects

With a reserve of 2,440 bitcoin and a strategy focused on accumulation, The Smarter Web Company positions itself among the most active companies in bitcoin adoption at the European level. The availability of liquidity for further investments and the returns obtained so far strengthen confidence in the soundness of the path undertaken. The company will continue to monitor the market, ready to seize new opportunities to consolidate its leadership in the digital and financial sector.

Conclusion: A Long-Term Vision

The decision by The Smarter Web Company to focus on bitcoin as a strategic asset is proving successful, at least in light of current results. The company demonstrates how an innovative treasury management can significantly contribute to growth and financial solidity, while also providing an example of foresight and adaptability to market changes. With the “10 Year Plan,” the company looks to the future with confidence, ready to leverage all the potential offered by bitcoin and new digital technologies.