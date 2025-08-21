The Story of the Unpaid Creators in a Billion Dollar Industry

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:45
Crypto News
Can a New Token Turn Your Memes into a Fortune?

Moonshot MAGAX, a new AI-powered token, is building a “Meme-to-Earn” economy and turning viral content into tangible assets for creators and investors.

Memes dictate trends and serve as a currency of culture in the digital world. They are a multi-billion dollar business that moves markets. Yet, millions of the creators earn nothing from their viral content. Moonshot MAGAX is building a new economy by turning cultural influence into a financial asset. A serious game changer for investors.

What is the Moonshot Model?

The problem is that many meme creators lack a revenue stream. Their work is invaluable, but they don’t get paid. The solution? Moonshot MAGAX is building a “Meme-to-Earn” economy that directly rewards creators and the people who amplify their work. Tying cultural impact to financial gain.

The system’s engine, Loomint AI, identifies viral memes in real-time. It analyzes a meme’s potential, virality, and uses this data to pay users. The system is transparent and fully automated. $MAGAX is the token that powers the MAGAX ecosystem. It’s an ERC-20 utility token with a fixed supply and strategic tokenomics.

Moonshot Tokenomics at a Glance

Moonshot MAGAX is a long term project designed to make a permanent impression in digital asset monetization. Making sure the token price grows sustainably. Learn more by reading the project’s official Whitepaper:

  • 20% of the total supply is reserved for the Reward Pool, which fuels the “Meme-to-Earn” system. 5% is dedicated to a Liquidity Pool, ensuring a stable market. Another 5% is for DAO Incentives, which gives governance power to the community.
  • 25% is allocated to R&D for future innovation. The Team receives 15%, while 10% is for Private and Public sales combined. The remaining 12% is for Marketing and Partnerships, and 3% is for the DAO Treasury.
  • A final 5% is set aside for the Staking Reserve, designed to reward users for holding tokens. This careful allocation ensures a stable, sustainable, and community-driven ecosystem.

How to Play By The Investor’s Playbook

Moonshot MAGAX is an investment opportunity with a clear roadmap. The presale has 50 stages, and the price will rise with each stage. The 50 stages create a predictable journey and reduce market volatility. Offering clear ROI projections and higher potential returns.

The Moonshot team has implemented a strategy that cuts transaction costs by 99%. They are saving people a lot of money, making the platform scalable, and improving user experience. It’s a business-first choice. Moonshot MAGAX.

A Sustainable Business Built on Culture

Moonshot MAGAX is building a fair, transparent, and automated system to reward meme creators, the project is not just launching a token—it is building the foundation for a new digital economy.

Join the conversation with other enthusiasts and developers on Telegram and follow the latest updates on X (Twitter). Moonshot MAGAX presents a compelling project in the next chapter of crypto innovation. Don’t miss out.

Digital culture has become a global economic engine where Moonshot MAGAX stands out as a genuine innovator. Moonshot is a fair, transparent, and automated system to reward meme creators.

The project is setting the foundation for a new digital economy with a clear use case, a meticulously planned technical roadmap, and a revolutionary vision. This is a business built on creative raw culture for visionary investors. It’s an investment in the future for those with a sharp eye. The project has a solid roadmap.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community:

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/can-a-new-token-turn-your-memes-into-a-fortune/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
