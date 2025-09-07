‘The Studio’ Leads 2025 Creative Arts Emmys Night One With 9 Wins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Francine Maisler and Melissa Kostenbauder, winners of the Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Award for “The Studio”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
At night one of the two-night 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is the precursor to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, Apple TV+’s The Studio emerged as the top winner, with nine trophies (including Bryan Cranston for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series).
Close behind was HBO’s crime drama The Penguin, which earned eight awards. Apple TV+’s Severance followed with six wins, while Disney+’s Andor, Netflix’s Arcane and Love, Death + Robots, and Prime Video’s The Boys each secured four awards.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Winners of Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Award for “The Penguin”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Other notable winners included the legendary Julie Andrews, who received her third Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role in Netflix’s Bridgerton; Merritt Wever honored as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Severance; Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt for Best Drama Guest Actor; and Julianne Nicholson in Hacks for Best Comedy Guest Actress.
The Creative Arts Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honor outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television.
The Night 2 ceremony of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is being held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles —the same venue that hosted this first night.
Here full list of winners for night one:
Performance & Acting
- Best Comedy Guest Actor: Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Best Comedy Guest Actress: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Julianne Nicholson at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
- Best Drama Guest Actor: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Shawn Hatosy winner of the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
- Best Drama Guest Actress: Merritt Wever, Severance
- Best Performer in a Short Form Comedy/Drama: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: “Desi Lydic Foxsplains”
- Best Character Voice-Over Performance: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Program Awards
- Best Animated Program: Arcane
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Brandon Beck, Alex Yee, Amanda Overton, Christian Linke and Marc Merrill, winners of the Outstanding Animated Program award for “Arcane” attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
- Best TV Movie: Rebel Ridge
- Best Individual Achievement in Animation: Arcane
Casting
- Comedy Series: The Studio
- Drama Series: The Pitt
- Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence
Choreography
- Scripted Programming: Etoile
Cinematography
- Half-Hour Series: The Studio
- One-Hour Series: Severance
- Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence
Costume Design
- Contemporary Series: The Studio
- Contemporary Limited/Anthology: The Penguin
- Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor
- Period Costumes: Bridgerton
Editing
- Multi-Camera Comedy: Frasier (“My Brilliant Sister”)
- Single-Camera Comedy: The Studio (“The Promotion”)
- Drama Series: Andor (“Who Are You?”)
- Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (“Blame It on the Rain”)
Hairstyling
- Contemporary: The Penguin
- Period/Fantasy/Sci-Fi: Bridgerton
Makeup
- Contemporary (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin
- Period/Fantasy/Sci-Fi (Non-Prosthetic): House of the Dragon
- Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin
Design & Visual Arts
- Motion Design: Octopus!
- Title Design: Severance
Music
- Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus, Your Friends & Neighbors
- Original Score – Series: Severance
- Original Score – Limited/Anthology/Movie: The Penguin
- Music Supervision: The Studio
- Original Music and Lyrics: The Boys (“Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”)
Production Design
- Half-Hour Narrative Program: The Studio
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Julie Berghoff, Brian Grego and Claire Kaufman, winners of the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program Award for “The Studio” attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
- Contemporary Program (1hr+): Severance
- Period/Fantasy Program (1hr+): Andor
Sound Editing
- Animated Program: Arcane
- Half-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Studio
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: George Haddad, Borja Sau, Lorena Perez Batista, and Lloyd Stuart Martin, winners of the Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series Award for “The Studio” attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
- One-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Last of Us
- Limited/Anthology/Movie/Special: The Penguin
Sound Mixing
- Half-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Studio
- One-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: Severance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Winners of the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Award for “Severance” attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
- Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin
Stunts
- Stunt Coordination – Comedy: The Righteous Gemstones
- Stunt Coordination – Drama: The Boys
- Stunt Performance: The Boys
Visual Effects
- Special Visual Effects – Season or Movie: Andor
- Special Visual Effects – Single Episode: The Penguin (“Bliss”)
