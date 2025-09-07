‘The Studio’ Leads 2025 Creative Arts Emmys Night One With 9 Wins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 20:37
Honorswap
HONOR$0,545+28,56%
SIX
SIX$0,02145+0,09%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4335+0,18%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016893-1,80%

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Francine Maisler and Melissa Kostenbauder, winners of the Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Award for “The Studio”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

At night one of the two-night 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is the precursor to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, Apple TV+’s The Studio emerged as the top winner, with nine trophies (including Bryan Cranston for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series).

Close behind was HBO’s crime drama The Penguin, which earned eight awards. Apple TV+’s Severance followed with six wins, while Disney+’s Andor, Netflix’s Arcane and Love, Death + Robots, and Prime Video’s The Boys each secured four awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Winners of Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Award for “The Penguin”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Other notable winners included the legendary Julie Andrews, who received her third Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role in Netflix’s Bridgerton; Merritt Wever honored as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Severance; Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt for Best Drama Guest Actor; and Julianne Nicholson in Hacks for Best Comedy Guest Actress.

The Creative Arts Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honor outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television.

The Night 2 ceremony of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards is being held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles —the same venue that hosted this first night.

Here full list of winners for night one:

Performance & Acting

  • Best Comedy Guest Actor: Bryan Cranston, The Studio
  • Best Comedy Guest Actress: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Julianne Nicholson at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

  • Best Drama Guest Actor: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Shawn Hatosy winner of the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

  • Best Drama Guest Actress: Merritt Wever, Severance
  • Best Performer in a Short Form Comedy/Drama: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: “Desi Lydic Foxsplains”
  • Best Character Voice-Over Performance: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Program Awards

  • Best Animated Program: Arcane

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Brandon Beck, Alex Yee, Amanda Overton, Christian Linke and Marc Merrill, winners of the Outstanding Animated Program award for “Arcane” attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

  • Best TV Movie: Rebel Ridge
  • Best Individual Achievement in Animation: Arcane

Casting

  • Comedy Series: The Studio
  • Drama Series: The Pitt
  • Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence

Choreography

  • Scripted Programming: Etoile

Cinematography

  • Half-Hour Series: The Studio
  • One-Hour Series: Severance
  • Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence

Costume Design

  • Contemporary Series: The Studio
  • Contemporary Limited/Anthology: The Penguin
  • Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor
  • Period Costumes: Bridgerton

Editing

  • Multi-Camera Comedy: Frasier (“My Brilliant Sister”)
  • Single-Camera Comedy: The Studio (“The Promotion”)
  • Drama Series: Andor (“Who Are You?”)
  • Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (“Blame It on the Rain”)

Hairstyling

  • Contemporary: The Penguin
  • Period/Fantasy/Sci-Fi: Bridgerton

Makeup

  • Contemporary (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin
  • Period/Fantasy/Sci-Fi (Non-Prosthetic): House of the Dragon
  • Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin

Design & Visual Arts

  • Motion Design: Octopus!
  • Title Design: Severance

Music

  • Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus, Your Friends & Neighbors
  • Original Score – Series: Severance
  • Original Score – Limited/Anthology/Movie: The Penguin
  • Music Supervision: The Studio
  • Original Music and Lyrics: The Boys (“Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”)

Production Design

  • Half-Hour Narrative Program: The Studio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Julie Berghoff, Brian Grego and Claire Kaufman, winners of the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program Award for “The Studio” attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

  • Contemporary Program (1hr+): Severance
  • Period/Fantasy Program (1hr+): Andor

Sound Editing

  • Animated Program: Arcane
  • Half-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Studio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: George Haddad, Borja Sau, Lorena Perez Batista, and Lloyd Stuart Martin, winners of the Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series Award for “The Studio” attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

  • One-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Last of Us
  • Limited/Anthology/Movie/Special: The Penguin

Sound Mixing

  • Half-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Studio
  • One-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: Severance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Winners of the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Award for “Severance” attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

  • Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

Stunts

  • Stunt Coordination – Comedy: The Righteous Gemstones
  • Stunt Coordination – Drama: The Boys
  • Stunt Performance: The Boys

Visual Effects

  • Special Visual Effects – Season or Movie: Andor
  • Special Visual Effects – Single Episode: The Penguin (“Bliss”)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/07/the-studio-leads-2025-creative-arts-emmys-night-one-with-9-wins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0,06085+0,84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,182-0,25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01272+1,92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Share
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47,21+1,11%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001602-1,47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01272+1,92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
Moonveil
MORE$0,10014+0,98%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29,0905+5,63%
XRP
XRP$2,8427+1,18%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share