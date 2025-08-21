‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap—Conrad Confesses His Feelings

Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney). Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7.

Conrad’s emotions toward Belly have reached a boiling point. In the latest episode, now streaming on Prime Video, the elder Fisher brother finally confessed that he still loves her after learning about his brother’s infidelity. Here’s a full recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7, including the significance behind the final scene.

Episode 7 picks up three days before Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding. Belly has convinced herself that her almost-kiss with Conrad after his surfing accident had nothing to do with him. Instead, she says in her narration, it happened because of the enormity of the wedding and the fact that she’s been planning everything on her own without Jere there.

At the office, Steven and Denise are flirting after she presented him with a business proposal in the previous episode. With Denise now invited to Belly and Jere’s wedding this weekend, they could act on their growing feelings toward one another. But Taylor’s presence raises questions about how she’ll react to seeing them together.

Jere finally arrives in Cousins ahead of the wedding, bearing gifts: college-themed items for the gift bags, such as beer koozies, Takis Fuego, Smirnoff Ice and some weed. Conrad comes outside to help when Jere shares the itinerary for the bachelor party tonight. They’re going to hit some bars in town.

Meanwhile, Belly’s parents arrive in Cousins for the festivities. After meeting with Conrad last episode, Belly’s Mom has had a change of heart and will be present at the ceremony after all. Laurel and John have a very awkward interaction with Adam and his mistress-turned-girlfriend, Kayleigh.

Taylor, Anika, and some of Jere’s friends, including Redbird and Jere’s ex, Blake, arrive in Cousins to kick-start the celebrations. Taylor has a fun night planned for the ladies, a bar crawl set to the theme “Belly’s Last Hurrah.” After Anika and Conrad are introduced to one another, Anika asks Belly and Taylor at the pool which one of the guys is single. Anika concludes that the group is messy, with not only Jere’s ex invited to the bachelor party, but that Jere’s best man is Belly’s ex. “You guys never told me how hot Conrad is,” Anika says. “I’d go for him if he wasn’t Belly’s first love.” Belly objects and tells Anika to go for it. “You should do it!” Belly says, before Taylor mouths to Anika that she should not go for it.

Denise and Steven arrive at the house together. Taylor mentions to Steven that she notices a “vibe” between them. She assures him that it’s not weird to talk about this stuff with her because they’re just friends now. She agrees to be his wingwoman for the evening.

The girls and boys rehearse their reception dances. Afterwards, Jeremiah tells Conrad that working at his internship isn’t that bad. Their dad actually offered him a full-time spot at the firm in the fall. Conrad tells his brother that he wants him to do something that he loves with his life. Before they head out, Jere and Belly made a plan to meet up at the end of their bach nights at the beach for some quality time together.

What Happens At The Bachelor And Bachelorette Party?

Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

Belly, Anika and Taylor go to their first bar, where they take shots of tequila for all the people they’ve slept with. (Belly has to borrow from the girls, because she’s only been with Conrad and Jeremiah.) The guys have also started their night of drinking, and Steven shares his plan with Conrad to make a move on Denise tonight.

Belly thanks Taylor for helping convince her mom to come to the bridal shower, but Taylor says that wasn’t her doing. Belly then has a flashback of Conrad from their childhood at the mall. Young Belly had asked if she could explore by herself, and Conrad reluctantly agreed, telling her to meet back in one hour. After getting distracted at the glassblower’s shop, she finally reunited with Conrad, who was visibly upset and demanding to know where she’d been. Her voiceover reveals that for her birthday that year, he gave her one of the glass-blown unicorn figurines she had been admiring at the store.

When the boys pass by Belly outside the candy shop, Belly pulls Conrad aside to ask if he was the one who convinced her mom to go to her bridal shower. He admits that he did because it was important to her. “It’s your wedding day, and you should have everything that you’ve ever pictured,” he says to her.

Taylor poaches Denise from the bachelor party and promises to take good care of her. Belly tells Taylor that she’s starting to get in her head about all the wedding stuff and asks for one of those cannabis gummies. At the bar, Jeremiah tells Conrad that he’s so happy he’s here, and that he appreciates him taking care of him his whole life. But now, he doesn’t have to worry, because he and Belly can take care of themselves. “She’s my family,” Jeremiah says, while Conrad says he’s happy for them both.

Taylor confronts Denise about her feelings toward Steven. Denise is hesitant to answer and says she doesn’t like him like that because they’re too similar, plus she says that he would never see her like that. Taylor tells Denise that she’s the exact girl that she thought Steven would end up with. “He likes you,” she tells Denise. Taylor convinces Denise to call him.

While Belly’s dancing — and clearly super high — she can’t get Conrad out of her head. She replays moments from the peach orchard, as well as helping him after the surfing accident and other meaningful moments from their time together over the years, from childhood to the present. She runs to the bathroom where Taylor is and starts to hyperventilate. She says everything’s moving too fast, and this isn’t her dream wedding. “I only ever pictured Conrad,” she says, before telling Taylor that she saw him at Christmas and lied to Jere about it. Belly dismisses her feelings, attributing them to being high, and decides she just needs water. They agree to head back to the house.

How Does Conrad Find Out That Jeremiah Cheated?

Conrad (Christopher Briney) Courtesy of Prime

The guys continue drinking. Conrad goes to the bathroom after Jeremiah accidentally spills a drink on him. When he returns, he overhears the boys teasing Jeremiah about Lacie — the girl he cheated on Belly with during Spring Break in Cabo. Conrad tries to confront Jeremiah, but he’s vomiting in the toilet, so he walks away.

Back at the house, the boys return home. Taylor reminds Jeremiah that Belly’s waiting for him at the beach, but Jeremiah’s very drunk, so his boys bring him upstairs instead. When Belly goes to the beach, she thinks she sees Jeremiah, but it’s actually Conrad.

Conrad asks Belly to come sit with him for a minute. When she says she has to go back to the house, he says he has to tell her something. “Jere cheated on you while he was in Cabo.” She responds that she “already knew about that.” He asks how she can still be marrying him when all that happened only a few months ago. “He made a mistake and he hates himself for it,” Belly replies, adding that she forgave him.

What Happens Between Conrad and Belly On The Beach?

Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney). Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

When Belly says this all isn’t his business, Conrad doubles down and says that it is. He runs after her and asks why she has to get married — why can’t they just move in together? She urges him to stop chasing her, and that’s when he drops the love bomb.

“I still love you,” Conrad reveals. “I don’t think I’ll ever get you out of my system.” Belly tries to tell him that he’s only saying all of this because she’s marrying his brother. But he assures Belly that it’s always been her.

Belly responds that it’s too late, but he’s not finished talking. He brings up four years ago in the motel, when he told her he still wanted her. He said he couldn’t sleep that night. He knew that if he kept her with him, he would hurt her, so he couldn’t have that. Then he saw how happy Belly and Jere were together, so he tried to let her go. But being around her this summer brought back all his emotions. “I see you again, and then all my plans go to sh*t,” he admits, saying he hates himself for doing this.

“Don’t be with him,” he pleads. “Don’t marry him… be with me.” That’s when Belly drops some pretty harsh words. “You will never be what Jere is to me… He’s my best friend, and he loves me no matter what.”

She then tells Conrad that they “were never anything.” She walks away before collapsing on the sand, sobbing. She returns to the house where she sees Jeremiah passed out in his bed. She gets into bed with Taylor and cries quietly to herself, not wanting to talk about it with her MOH. Conrad is still awake and on the dock, processing everything that he just said to Belly.

What Does The Knocking Scene At The End Of Episode 7 Mean?

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

In the final moments of the episode, Belly knocks on the wall of her bedroom but gets no response from Jeremiah, who is sleeping in the room next door. As a reminder, Belly and Jere have a ritual of knocking on the wall to signal when they’re still awake at night.

The lack of response from Jeremiah just days before their wedding might be the sign Belly needs to reconsider marrying him, and that they’re likely moving in opposite directions. Will she choose to be with Jeremiah, Conrad or herself?

The next new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Wednesday, August 27 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Prime Video. Check out the full release schedule below.

