The Supreme Court of Ukraine Prohibits the Use of Grok and ChatGPT Responses as Evidence

The Supreme Court has ruled that the responses of AI models cannot be considered as evidence in court cases.

AI can only be used as an auxiliary tool, not as a substitute for judges and the principles of reliability of evidence.

In a particular case involving a land lease agreement, a motion to verify chatbot responses was denied by the court.

The Supreme Court of Ukraine emphasized that AI technologies cannot replace a judge and are not a source of scientifically proven information. The use of AI to challenge rulings was also recognized as inadmissible.

The decision was originally issued by the Cassation Economic Court on July 8, 2025, in case No. 925/496/24. It considered a dispute between the city council and a limited liability company. The case concerned amendments to the land lease agreement and recalculation of rent.

The court rejected the defendant’s request to use Grok and ChatGPT responses as evidence. It pointed out that AI can only serve as an auxiliary tool to support justice, but decisions should be made solely by humans.

After consideration of the case by the Court of Cassation, the materials were transferred to the Supreme Court of Ukraine. This was done to finalize the position on the use of AI responses.

The Special Bench noted that delegating decision-making to technologists violates judicial autonomy. In a particular situation, the defendant was attempting to use AI to challenge decisions that had already been rendered, which was contrary to principles of due process.

The ruling emphasizes that chatbot responses are not a reliable source of information. The refusal to examine them as evidence is recognized as legitimate, and technology should be used only to assist the court, but not to replace judicial analysis.

Thus, the Supreme Court of Ukraine consolidated the position that AI can be a tool for assistance, but not a substitute for a judge. Accordingly, it cannot act as a source of evidence.

Earlier, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman said that user dialogs from ChatGPT can be used in court proceedings. According to him, this is due to the lack of legal privileges of the product.

Recall, we wrote that in the United States, a law clerk lost his job for using ChatGPT to write lawsuits.