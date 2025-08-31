The TechBeat: Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal? (8/31/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/31 14:11

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research & Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More.

Building a CBIR Benchmark with TotalSegmentator and FAISS

By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Exploring FAISS, HNSW, and ANN methods for fast, metadata-free image retrieval using the TotalSegmentator medical dataset. Read More.

Celebrating Digital Nomad Day 2025!

By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] With a fully remote team spread across continents, Social Discovery Group took this year’s celebration global! Read More.

The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy

By @linked_do [ 12 Min read ] Whether we like it or not, and despite tales of its powers being greatly exaggerated, the AI genie is out of the box. What does that mean, and what can we do? Read More.

Is This AI’s Linux Moment? Inside 0G’s Labs Push for an Open, Verifiable Stack for AI

By @ishanpandey [ 8 Min read ] Can decentralized AI beat cloud lock-in? 0G’s “Solana for AI” aims to deliver fast data, cheaper storage, and trustless compute for real-time ML. Read More.

The 5 Stages of LLM Systems: From Playground Hacks to Real Architecture

By @maxnechaev [ 7 Min read ] Discover the LLM maturity model: from simple prompts to orchestrated systems. Why spaghetti flows fail - and how real architecture wins. Read More.

The Complete Beginner's Guide to Building AI Agents (The No-BS Version)

By @paoloap [ 4 Min read ] Learn how to build practical AI agents from scratch using GPT, n8n, CrewAI, and Streamlit. Ship your first agent this weekend with step-by-step guidance Read More.

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

By @jacoblandry [ 8 Min read ] Minecraft is just engineering neatly packaged into a whimsical, blocky paradise. Read More.

If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies

By @TheMarkup [ 6 Min read ] Using 709 volunteers who shared archives of their FB data, Consumer Reports found that a total of 186,892 companies sent data about them to the social network. Read More.

How Mavryk Is Setting the Stage for $10B in Tokenized Real Estate With Fireblocks Custody

By @ishanpandey [ 3 Min read ] Mavryk integrates with Fireblocks to power secure, compliant tokenized real estate trading for MultiBank.io’s $10B RWA platform. Read More.

🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math

By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More.

Laravel Boost, But Better: Custom Configs, Tools, and Context That Work

By @oussamamater [ 9 Min read ] In the era of AI, LLMs are undeniably part of our workflow. Let's make them suck less with Laravel Boost. Read More.

Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free

By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More.

The Best AI Web Scraper Tools in 2025: Top Picks, Features & Pricing

By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need. Read More.

Over $22,325,000 Now Raised as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Meme Coin Sells Out 11th Stage of Presale

By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Little Pepe (LILPEPE) raises $22.3M, sells out Stage 11 early, enters Stage 12 with 110% gains, 42.9% ROI, and predictions of 40x post-launch returns. Read More.

The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply

By @hacker91808649 [ 7 Min read ] Explores how predictive systems enforce silent authority. From ERP forms to credit scores, obedience now happens without commands, as structures compel complian Read More.

AI Browsers Are Rewriting This New Age of the Internet: Here's How

By @hacker68060072 [ 3 Min read ] AI browsers are rewriting the web. Discover how to adapt your content strategy as clicks fade, and AI-driven interactions take center stage. Read More.

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal?

By @menaskop [ 10 Min read ] There are no clear signs that the Bitcoin ecosystem is more decentralized than Ethereum’s — and there never have been. Read More.

The Subplot of a Nation: What Today’s Chinese Literature Tells Us About Tomorrow

By @jeremyrayjewell [ 13 Min read ] A review of Megan Walsh’s book The Subplot, exploring the landscape of contemporary Chinese literature in today's AI age. Read More.

Why RAG Might Actually Matter More Than Ever In 2025

By @jennapederson [ 4 Min read ] Some claim RAG is dead, but anyone building production AI workloads is doubling down. Here's why it remains essential for real-world AI deployments. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
Bitcoin
BTC$108,408.33-0.06%
MAY
MAY$0.0449+0.89%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 15:32
Share
XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Optimism is running high among supporters of XRP as Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the long-awaited XRP spot ETFs could see inflows of $5 billion in their first month. Related Reading: Ethereum Bullishness: Ark Invest Boss Scoops $16-M More In BitMine Stock His comments, shared during a Friday interview, highlighted his belief that the funds would even outperform Ethereum ETFs, which have so far struggled to attract money from institutional investors. Ethereum ETFs Struggle While XRP Builds Optimism Bitcoin’s debut in the ETF market brought in $1.5 billion in net inflows in January 2024, according to Sosovaliue data. By February 12, just one month later, the total had climbed to $3.30 billion. Ethereum’s numbers, however, told a different story. Reports disclosed that the Ethereum spot ETFs recorded an outflow of $480 million in July 2024 and then lost another $5.60 million one month later. 🔥Canary Capital CEO says $XRP ETF can do $5 BILLION in the first month and can outperform $ETH from pure financial services👀🤯 FULL INTERVIEW👇👇https://t.co/s2BFB7F9mk#xrparmy #ripple #XRPCommunity #XRP pic.twitter.com/AqrgeSnjIz — Paul Barron Network (@paulbarrontv) August 29, 2025 A big reason was tied to money leaving the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). Against this backdrop, McClurg argued that XRP’s position in the market gives it a stronger chance at instant success. He pointed out that after Bitcoin, XRP remains the most recognized token among Wall Street investors. According to him, this recognition, along with demand from its loyal community often called the “XRP Army,” will fuel immediate ETF adoption. Rising Odds Of An XRP ETF In 2025 Reports have shown increasing confidence that an XRP ETF will be approved this year. Analysts said odds for a launch in 2025 rose from 80% to 85%, a minor shift but still an upward one. McClurg agreed with this sentiment and mentioned that other cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR may also get ETF approval before the year ends. He added that XRP futures already being available adds weight to its chances of moving forward. Related Reading: A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion According to McClurg, XRP has an advantage over Ethereum from a pure financial services standpoint. Unlike Ethereum, which is built largely around smart contracts and decentralized apps, XRP is tied directly to payments and cross-border settlements. That use case, he suggested, makes it easier for Wall Street’s major players to understand and support, especially through regulated investment vehicles. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
MemeCore
M$0.65908-7.55%
Threshold
T$0.01627+1.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005112+1.52%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/31 18:00
Share
Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

The post Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Forget the hype about SOL and Pi Coin for a moment; while Solana and Pi Coin certainly show market strength, a new challenger is quietly building a reputation as the top crypto to buy now that might just redefine what a memecoin can be. Layer Brett, a groundbreaking Ethereum Layer 2 solution, isn’t just riding the wave; it’s looking to break it. This isn’t just another crypto presale; it’s a chance to get in on a project promising utility, speed, and rewards that could truly make early backers wealthy by 2026. Why layer 2 gives layer Brett the edge Let’s be real: Ethereum’s mainnet, for all its security, can be slow and gas fees cripplingly expensive. This creates friction, making everyday transactions a pain. Most memecoins, like the original Brett or even giants like Solana and Pi Coin, were either built on congested chains or had zero utility, leaving users frustrated with high costs and limited functionality. Layer Brett completely sidesteps this as the top crypto to buy now. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it offers lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, cutting costs down to pennies. It brings genuine blockchain scalability to the meme token space. Layer Brett is not just another memecoin; it’s Layer 2 with purpose. This unique architecture is why Layer Brett is designed for performance, scale, and user rewards, unlike many simple meme projects. The project aims to rival established tokens such as Solana and Pi Coin. How LBRETT Rewards Early Buyers This isn’t about mere speculation. LBRETT offers tangible benefits from day one. Early participants in the crypto presale aren’t just buying tokens; they’re stepping into an ecosystem built to reward them handsomely. We’re talking about incredible staking benefits, with early buyers earning massive rewards, potentially upwards of 1,900% APY…
Threshold
T$0.01627+1.11%
Solana
SOL$202.08+1.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.05742-0.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:10
Share

Trending News

More

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?