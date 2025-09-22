The TechBeat: ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models (9/22/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox & Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros & cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope & Peter Ludlow. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, & centralizing data. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide By @danielcrouch [ 13 Min read ] Build a DEXSceener clone: a step by step guide with code and api key generation. Read More. Why RAG Might Actually Matter More Than Ever In 2025 By @jennapederson [ 4 Min read ] Some claim RAG is dead, but anyone building production AI workloads is doubling down. Here's why it remains essential for real-world AI deployments. 