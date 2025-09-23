The TechBeat: What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers (9/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira & Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025? By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1 By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Read More. Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models. Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More. Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide By @wassimchegham [ 8 Min read ] This guide will walk you through securing a Node.js MCP server from the ground up using JWT. Read More. How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System By @lev-goukassian [ 4 Min read ] Ternary Moral Logic ensures accountability through parallel conscience, auditable logs, and the Goukassian Promise. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages. Read More. How People Use ChatGPT By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. Read More. I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors. Read More. 10 Influential Women in The AI Space By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More. What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers By @ainativedev [ 4 Min read ] Explore 12 powerful MCP servers that supercharge your dev workflow - from Docker and GitHub to Slack, Snyk, and more. Read More. Developers Gain Version Control, A/B Testing for Prompts in OpenAI Rollout By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] OpenAI now treats prompts as API primitives - centralized, versioned, and callable - enabling collaboration, A/B testing, and dynamic integration like never before. Read More. Michael Saylor Predicts $21 Million BTC, Analysts Choose Pepeto Over XRP By @tokenwire [ 3 Min read ] Saylor's ambitious prediction has led investors to seek out altcoins with strong growth potential for the upcoming cycle. Read More. 