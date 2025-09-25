The three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower, while Alibaba rose more than 8%.

PANews reported on September 25th that the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.37% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33%. Intel (INTC.O) rose 6.4%, and Tesla (TSLA.O) rose nearly 4%, with their closing market capitalization approaching $1.5 trillion. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 2.8%, with Alibaba (BABA.N) rising 8.2%, JD.com (JD.O) and Baidu (BIDU.O) both rising nearly 6%.
Among blockchain concept stocks, ZONE and CAN rose by about 20%, ALTS fell by 9.28%, CEP fell by 7.32, and the rest rose and fell mixed.
