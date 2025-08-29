The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with Circle (CRCL) rising 2.78%.

PANews reported on August 29 that according to Cailian Press, U.S. stocks opened higher and closed higher, with the three major indexes collectively closing higher. The Nasdaq rose 0.53%, the S&P 500 rose 0.32%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16%. Among them, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both hit new closing highs. Most large technology stocks rose, with Google rising more than 2% and Amazon rising more than 1%. Circle (CRCL) rose 2.78%, Galaxy Digital (GLXY) rose 0.41%, and Coinbase (COIN) fell 0.16%.

