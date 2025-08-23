The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with COIN and MSTR rising by more than 6%.

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to Cailian Press, all three major U.S. stock indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.89%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.53%. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.88%, losing 0.58% this week. The S&P 500 rose 1.52%, adding 0.27% to the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high, marking the third consecutive week of gains for both the Dow and S&P 500. Coinbase (COIN) rose 6.52%, Strategy (MSTR) gained 6.09%, and Circle (CRCL) gained 2.46%.

