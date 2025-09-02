The three major U.S. stock indices opened sharply lower, and ZONE, which announced the establishment of a DOGE reserve, opened more than 58% lower.

PANews reported on September 2nd that at the opening of the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.7%. Star tech stocks fell across the board, with Nvidia (NVDA.O) down 2.6%, TSMC (TSM.N) down 2%, and Tesla (TSLA.O) down 1.9%.
CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE), which announced a $175 million private placement to establish a DOGE reserve, opened more than 58% lower and is now trading at $2.71 per share.
