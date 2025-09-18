The top APX holding address, which has held APX for three years, saw a profit of $3.783 million overnight.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top APX individual holding address 0xD2b...99088 held the position for three years and made a floating profit of US$3.783 million overnight.

He received 10.18 million tokens distributed from the APX Rewards & Marketing multi-sig address between September 2022 and June 2024, and currently still holds 9.1 million tokens at an average price of $0.0804. Last night, ASTER's surge led to a simultaneous rise in APX (the two have a 1:1 exchange rate), and the current price is about $0.5.